Once a refugee from Ukraine, resident now wants to help war’s victims

By Roslyn Ryan

Editor

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine now entering into its third week, one Goochland couple with strong ties to Ukraine is working to help those impacted by a war that has already claimed thousands of lives and touched off a humanitarian crisis that continues to grow increasingly dire by the day.

Ostep Zagorodnyy, came to the United States from Ukraine with his family in 1992, when he was 18 years old. They were refugees, fleeing religious persecution, and Zagorodnyy says to this day he has never returned. He does have cousins and many friends still living in Ukraine, however, and says the past few weeks have left him feeling desperate to help in any way he can.

“At first, I felt helpless,” said Zagorodnyy, who has managed to stay in contact with people he knows in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Lviv, though communication in the latter has become more challenging. Then a friend, Goochland resident Levin White, suggested that Zagorodnyy and his wife Ausrine, a native of Lithuania, consider joining him in creating a nonprofit to try and get needed supplies into the hands of Ukrainian citizens suffering in the wake of continued attacks.

From that seed of an idea, the Lift Up Ukraine foundation was created. Now the group is setting up donation sites around the county to help collect everything from clothing to first aid kits for Ukrainians in need of assistance. Among the items the group is seeking:

Thermal clothing

Socks

Underwear

Mobile electric stoves

Knee pads (military)

Tactical gloves

Backpacks

First aid kits

Sleeping bags

Mats for sleeping

Hats

White said that as of Tuesday the group was still working to get its website up and running, but in the coming days more information should be available at www.liftupukraine.org or on Facebook at “Lift Up Ukraine.” Donations can also be made at any Atlantic Union Bank.

Zagorodnyy, reached at home last Sunday, says he believes that the country he remembers for its beauty and rich history will ultimately prevail in the battle for its future.