Onyiuke ready to compete at Notre Dame

It was in the third grade that Kobi Onyiuke convinced his parents to let him play tackle football. Thanks to some strong convincing and a powerpoint presentation, Onyiuke finally got his parents to let him take the field for a sport that he considers his first love.

After graduating from Benedictine College Preparatory this past spring, Onyiuke’s journey as a student-athlete has now led to a spot as a preferred walk-on with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, his dream school.

“All glory to God,” Onyiuke said in a statement about his commitment. “It is with a humble heart that I announced my commitment to the University of Notre Dame to continue my academic and athletic future. Thank you to my family for their unwavering support and to my teammates and coaches. Thank you especially to Coach Peloquin and the Notre Dame family for giving me this opportunity.”

A talented 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end that describes his style of play as relentless, tough and team-driven, Onyiuke fielded offers from schools like Carnegie Mellon and Washington and Lee to continue his football career, but he says Notre Dame was always his preferred landing spot, especially after a visit to South Bend, Indiana for a football camp held last June.

“Immediately I realized that Notre Dame was home,” Onyiuke said. “I remember walking around the campus and everyone was so nice, and I was like this is exactly where I want to be.”

After impressing at Notre Dame’s camp, Onyiuke connected with Notre Dame director of player personnel David Peloquin, someone he credits with helping him navigate the sometimes overwhelming recruiting process.

“Coach Peloquin has been integral to the process of recruiting me, signing me and getting me ready for school and football at Notre Dame,” he said.

He came back to South Bend two more times after the initial camp, once on a gameday visit in September and later in April after he announced his decision to join the Fighting Irish.

He also feels his time playing at Benedictine prepared him for this heightened competition on a technical level as well as through the discipline they helped instill in their student-athletes.

“The culture of football around there is just so special, it really helped me to see football after high school as something that I really wanted to do,” he said.

It wasn’t just Notre Dame’s rich football history that drew him in. Leaving Benedictine with a 4.7 GPA and as the school’s salutatorian, Onyiuke also found his interest in the field of medicine lining up with the school’s neuroscience program, which he plans on studying.

Onyiuke says he’ll miss the brotherhood he formed with his fellow Cadets, though he’ll be transitioning directly into another with Notre Dame’s Walk-on Players’ Union or WOPU, an unofficially united brotherhood of the school’s walk-on athletes.

Notre Dame is known for being a school with multiple instances of walk-on athletes making huge plays on the field and leaving their mark on Fighting Irish history, with classic examples like Rudy Ruettiger who was the focal point of the 1993 football film “Rudy,” 2003 backup quarterback Pat Dillingham and kicker Reggie Ho in 1988 to name a few.

Onyiuke hopes to add his name to the list of classic Notre Dame walk-ons to step out onto the field in a big moment, or even be one of many to eventually earn a scholarship, but he says he’s trying to focus on doing the little things to help out his new team.

“I think about it a lot how Notre Dame is unique for giving walk-ons the opportunity to play, but right now, I try not to focus on things like that,” he said. “I just want to help my teammates in any way that I can, whether it’s in practice or meetings so we can get a national championship.”

All this to say, Onyiuke’s taking a smart, patient approach to this new journey, focusing instead of the things he can do to help now rather than get too bogged down in what-ifs.

“Down the line, with a lot of hard work, maybe I’ll have the opportunity to earn a scholarship and stardom, but right now, I just want to focus on being the best walk-on that I can be and serving that role the best that I can.”