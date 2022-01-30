Over 137 years ago, pioneering project revealed ethereal beauty of snowflakes

There is nothing wrong with being a little cliché.
As I write this column on Sunday, Jan. 16, it is snowing outside and has been for a few hours. The wind keeps picking up and blowing the find particles all around, putting on a fantastic winter wonderland show to enjoy from the comfort of a chair in my heated living room.
The day thus far has been a relatively lazy one. There has been some straightening up, watching penguins get their groove on in the frozen musical adventure “Happy Feet” and batch cooking some food for the next few days to avoid the bad habit of eating on the go when I get busy.
Across the room, the unlit Christmas tree – hold on a second – OK now lit Christmas tree taunts me with the knowledge that it is long overdue to be back in the box and put away to await next Christmas.
On such a lazy day, it seemed a perfect time to relax and curl up in my living room chair with a book. My chosen reading? What could be more appropriate than “Snow Crystals” by W.A. Bentley and W.J. Humphreys? The book has a whopping 10 pages of text and 202 pages of images, so it is pretty light reading.
I grew up in Texas, so snow was rarely part of my life or my thought process. I wasn’t quite as disbelieving as the King’s children in the 1956 musical “The King and I,” but my main concept of it came from watching movies beyond the occasional ice scare that literally caused everyone to go insane because they didn’t know how to drive in it or have proper attire.
I say this because while many people may hear the name Wilson Bentley and automatically think of the “Snowflake Man,” he wasn’t on my radar until a few weeks ago. My favorite podcast, “Stuff You Missed in History Class,” did an episode about the Vermont farmer best known for being the first known person to photograph a snowflake and posit that no two snowflakes are alike.
He is an interesting man who was driven by a pure love of snow and the natural world to take a closer look at the frozen water particles I can see swirling around outside my window. There is a whole interesting history of his life and journey that I recommend people explore more, but briefly:
As a child Wilson, who was born in February 1865, would painstakingly capture and examine snow crystals under a microscope. Not content to simply draw what he saw through a microscope passed down from his mother, Wilson convinced his parents to buy him an expensive camera that would take photographs through the microscope. It took him more than a year of trial and error, but on Jan. 15, 1885 – 137 years and a day before I am writing this column – he obtained the first photomicrographs ever taken of an ice crystal. (Snowflakebentley.com)
A brief tangent. I wanted to mention that “Snow Crystals,” as well as “The Snowflake Man: a biography of Wilson A. Bentley” by Duncan C. Blanchard and the children’s book “Snowflake Bentley” by Jacqueline Briggs Martin, are all available in the Pamunkey Regional Library system.
But did he crow his achievement to the world? Not yet. Over the next 13 years, he captured 400 micrographs of snow crystals before he went public with his work. From 1885 until December 1931, when he died, Wilson Bentley successfully photographed more than 5,000 snow crystals.
A few weeks before he died, Bentley’s book, “Snow Crystals,” was published and included more than 2,400 images he photographed under a microscope – which brings me back to the present. I have been sitting here in this chair, alternately watching the snow swirl outside and looking at black and white images of snowflakes that existed for a few brief moments sometime between 1885 and 1931.
I marvel at the intricacies of the different designs. According to the book, snowflakes are colorless, so these designs are not places within the snowflake set apart by distinct colors, but “places that so disperse the light passing through them as to appear less bright than the adjacent portions of the crystal. This can be effected by at least four different things, ridges, grooves, cavities, and water films, and it is practically certain that all occur in varying degrees and abundance.”
But this was never intended as a book report or a scientific article. It is just a simple reflection on a snowy day of the beauty all around us. Looking at the intricacies of these long melted snowflakes, I am in awe of their intricacies and so grateful that Wilson Bentley persevered through countless winter storms to capture their ephemeral beauty.