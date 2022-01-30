Over 137 years ago, pioneering project revealed ethereal beauty of snowflakes

There is nothing wrong with being a little cliché.

As I write this column on Sunday, Jan. 16, it is snowing outside and has been for a few hours. The wind keeps picking up and blowing the find particles all around, putting on a fantastic winter wonderland show to enjoy from the comfort of a chair in my heated living room.

The day thus far has been a relatively lazy one. There has been some straightening up, watching penguins get their groove on in the frozen musical adventure “Happy Feet” and batch cooking some food for the next few days to avoid the bad habit of eating on the go when I get busy.

Across the room, the unlit Christmas tree – hold on a second – OK now lit Christmas tree taunts me with the knowledge that it is long overdue to be back in the box and put away to await next Christmas.

On such a lazy day, it seemed a perfect time to relax and curl up in my living room chair with a book. My chosen reading? What could be more appropriate than “Snow Crystals” by W.A. Bentley and W.J. Humphreys? The book has a whopping 10 pages of text and 202 pages of images, so it is pretty light reading.