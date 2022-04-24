Over a century later, tale of tragic voyage still intrigues many

Every year near this time in April, the world stops for a second to remember the anniversary of the wreck of the Titanic and the hundreds who perished in one of the most horrific maritime disasters in recorded history.

More than a century after the world’s most luxurious ocean liners met its watery fate, the tale of the Titanic still intrigues and mystifies. The ensuing decades have yielded a multitude of studies, books, movies and documentaries seeking to provide answers to questions that are most likely unanswerable. Even today, professional investigators and research experts spend lifetimes studying new aspects of the sinking, poring over ancient manuscripts of survivor accounts.

Our family had its own Titanic story. My grandfather returned to Corsica and Italy in 1911 to visit relatives. At the time of his scheduled return in 1912, he’d settled in Montgomery, Alabama, started his own small lunch counter in the business district, and was married with four small children.

As a child, I have no memory of my grandfather discussing his experience with the famous ship, but I did often hear aunts and uncles and my grandmother retelling the story after his death. My cousins even claim to have seen the unused ticket purchased by my grandfather.

He was delayed on his journey by train from southern France to Cherbourg, where he was scheduled to board the Titanic, so he missed the departure date. Devastated at the time, the stroke of luck more than likely saved his life.

I’ve tried to research the story, but have only discovered bits and pieces that don’t equate to any level of authenticity. There are records of his return on another liner in late April 1912, so the timing does correlate with the story.

That family connection began a lifelong fascination with the tragedy. Like many of my generation, the discovery of the wreck deep below the Atlantic was big news. What we had pictured in our minds sitting on the bottom of the dark, deep Atlantic was transformed to reality. The discovery was followed by numerous scientific expeditions, and new details regarding the Titanic are being discovered with each passing year. Thousands of artifacts have been retrieved from the wreck site.

Although my Papa’s story still receives an infrequent retelling, it’s not the account regarding the sinking that intrigues me the most.

Isidor and Ida Straus spent the winter of 1912 in the south of France and planned to return to the United States on the Titanic. Isidor Straus, one of the founders of Macy’s Department Store, was a wealthy businessman and the couple enjoyed some of the most elegant accommodations the ship had to offer when they boarded.

On the infamous night when the previously thought unsinkable ship struck an iceberg and sank in less than two hours, the couple stood on the deck waiting their turn in the lifeboats.

As Ida took her seat, Isidor refused to board the lifeboat, stating he would not take a seat as long as women and children had not been accommodated. Ida was determined not to leave without her husband. Hearing her husband’s refusal, Ida relinquished her seat and returned to the ship. She handed her fur coat to the couple’s maid.

The maid, a woman called Ellen Bird, survived the disaster and told the story of the couple’s last moments and Ida’s eternal devotion to her husband.

Bird told investigators she caught a last glimpse of the couple as they were swept off the deck into the sea. Isidor’s body was discovered days after the wreck, but Ida was never recovered.

It’s an amazing story but only the beginning of what attracted my attention. When second and third class passengers arrived in New York following the disaster, they had no money and all of their belongings were lost in the sinking. The Straus family was no doubt feeling the same grief as the hundreds of other surviving family members, but turned those emotions to address the needs of surviving passengers.