Partnership marks ‘major milestone’ in effort to bring broadband to entire county

Fostering partnerships with providers to incentivize expansion of service to unserved and underserved areas of the county is a priority of the County’s 10 Steps to Broadband Internet Initiative.

How to be sure your home or business is included:

- Please visit www.fireflyva.com/rise/ from your home computer using your home internet connection and follow the link to complete a short survey providing your address and what internet service options you have.

- If you only have access to satellite or cell phone for internet service, you are considered unserved.

- If you have connections to a fixed wireless service or have DSL or other phone service and your speeds do not reliably meet the 25/3 threshold, you are considered unserved.

- If you have fixed wireless or wired internet service, you will be asked to run a speed test once you have completed the survey; satellite or cell phone services will not be required to run the speed test.

