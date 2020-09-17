Perseverance paid dividends in legendary treasure hunt

It’s a tale of perseverance and determination that defined Fisher’s life. When a reporter asked him why he had displayed such stubborn pursuit of a mission that many deemed futile from the start, Mel replied he’d done it for “the fun, the romance and the adventure.”

Fisher’s find forced state and federal officials to alter salvage law that now provides most of the things found under the sea belong to the state or federal government.

Wrecks discovered within three miles of the coastline now belong to the state.

It’s hard to imagine a treasure hunter like Fisher could prevail in today’s salvage environment, but the story of the Atocha is a fitting tribute to a time when a man’s dream could indeed determine his destiny.

Fisher’s tenacity and sacrifice paid off in the end, perhaps providing the inspiration for those who still seek that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, or buried below the sands of the warm waters surrounding the Keys.

In 1998, Fisher died in Key West from complications from cancer. His family continues salvage operations and searches for other wrecks in the area — and thousands of tourists file through Fisher’s museum in Key West where gold chains, coins and jewels on display almost seem unreal in their natural beauty.