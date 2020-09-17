Perseverance paid dividends in legendary treasure hunt

There are thousands of stories about amazing people pursuing goals in their lives that seemed unobtainable and, to some, obsessive.
Tenacity, hard work and perseverance didn’t always guarantee fairy tale endings to lives spent on a singular mission. They were often remembered for their efforts, while the results of their quest often fell well short of the mark.
But, for Mel Fisher, a transplanted chicken farmer from California who relocated his family to Key West, Florida, to search for treasure in the treacherous waters surrounding the narrow strip of islands, the end justified the means -- but not without great personal sacrifice.
Fisher discovered documents of a long-forgotten shipwrecked Spanish galleon lost off Key West in a series of hurricanes in 1622. After researching the disaster, Fisher discovered a manifest listing millions of dollars in gold, silver and jewels that had been loaded on the ship headed home from the New World.
Fisher and his sons began the search for the Neustra Senora de Atocha in the late 1970s, a mission that quickly became a family affair featuring Fisher’s sons and wife Delores.
Even when divers routinely returned to the surface with empty nets and daily expenses mounted, Fisher would famously exclaim, “Today is the day.”
The debts mounted and the leaky houseboat the Fishers called home almost sank, but the Fishers suffered the most severe loss when a son and daughter-in-law died when their boat sank near the search site in 1975.
The setbacks only bolstered Fisher’s determination to find the Atocha, and recover the millions in gold and jewels that lay undisturbed for 400 years.
There were teases of success as divers began finding single Spanish coins whose dates coincided with the Atocha, and eventually discovered two brass cannons clearly identified as from the treasure-laden ship.
As the bills mounted and the search intensified, Fisher relied on investors to provide the funding needed to continue the search. Most were everyday Americans who shared in Fisher’s enthusiasm in the search for sunken treasure.
Fisher’s son Kane followed in his father’s footsteps and shared his passion for gold. After years of searching, Kane discovered the Atocha in 1985. He radioed back to Fisher’s headquarters in Key West that he had found the mother lode.
It took months to retrieve the $400 million worth of perfect emeralds, gold bars and chains and blocks of silver from the decaying carcass. The battles didn’t end there, as state and federal authorities attempted to claim the gold for themselves, but Fisher prevailed and paid the state of Florida one-fourth of the findings. The rest was his, split between investors and family.
Many who had shared Fisher’s perseverance found themselves in a new tax bracket, and Mel became a Key West legend. He also was a millionaire several times over.
It’s a tale of perseverance and determination that defined Fisher’s life. When a reporter asked him why he had displayed such stubborn pursuit of a mission that many deemed futile from the start, Mel replied he’d done it for “the fun, the romance and the adventure.”
Fisher’s find forced state and federal officials to alter salvage law that now provides most of the things found under the sea belong to the state or federal government.
Wrecks discovered within three miles of the coastline now belong to the state.
It’s hard to imagine a treasure hunter like Fisher could prevail in today’s salvage environment, but the story of the Atocha is a fitting tribute to a time when a man’s dream could indeed determine his destiny.
Fisher’s tenacity and sacrifice paid off in the end, perhaps providing the inspiration for those who still seek that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, or buried below the sands of the warm waters surrounding the Keys.
In 1998, Fisher died in Key West from complications from cancer. His family continues salvage operations and searches for other wrecks in the area — and thousands of tourists file through Fisher’s museum in Key West where gold chains, coins and jewels on display almost seem unreal in their natural beauty.
It’s one of thousands of stories of men who pursued their dreams. Many succeeded while others failed, but Fisher’s tale of persistence and perseverance is a message that provides hope for those still searching for their own slice of personal treasure.
Some will find it, while others will discover the real treasure lies within the journey.