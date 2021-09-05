Pet Lovers holding mobile vet clinic Sept. 11

Goochland Pet Lovers will be holding its next mobile vet clinic on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goochland Elementary School, offering the chance for residents in need to receive financial assistance for preventative and basic pet care. Covered expenses include spay and neuter services, vaccines, flea and tick protection, medical grooming, deworming, dog licenses, microchipping and access to collars, leashes and carriers as available.