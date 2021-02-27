PHOTO GALLERY: Saint Gertrude wins VISAA Division I final, 56-36 over Catholic

GOOCHLAND -- Saint Gertrude's varsity girls basketball team won Friday's VISAA Division I invitational state final 56-36 over Catholic to end the 2020-21 season as state champions.

Sophomore Erin Woodson was the leading scorer with 14 points. Juniors Cherese Lampkins and Kate Samson netted 11 and 10 points, respectively, and senior Nan Kerner scored 8. Kayla Ford had 7. Seniors Katie Pilot and Kaitlin Puccinelli chipped in 4 and 2, respectively.

The Gators' first 11 points in the game were scored by five different players.