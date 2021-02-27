PHOTO GALLERY: Saint Gertrude wins VISAA Division I final, 56-36 over Catholic

Members of the Saint Gertrude girls basketball team celebrate the Gators’ 56-36 win over Catholic in the VISAA Division I invitational state final at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Feb. 26, 2021.
Saint Gertrude senior Nan Kerner (3) drives through the lane for 2 points in the VISAA Division I invitational state final featuring Catholic versus Saint Gertrude at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Feb. 26, 2021.
Saint Gertrude senior Katie Pilot captures a steal in the VISAA Division I invitational state final featuring Catholic versus Saint Gertrude at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Feb. 26, 2021.
Saint Gertrude senior Kaitlin Puccinelli (00, center-left, background) spots the loose ball before grabbing it for a steal in the VISAA Division I invitational state final featuring Catholic versus Saint Gertrude at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Feb. 26, 2021.
Saint Gertrude sophomore Erin Woodson (4) hits the layup for the first points of the game in the VISAA Division I invitational state final featuring Catholic versus Saint Gertrude at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Feb. 26, 2021. Woodson netted 14 points to lead the Gators in their 56-36 win over Catholic.
Saint Gertrude’s Cherese Lampkins sets up for the free throw in the VISAA Division I invitational state final featuring Catholic versus Saint Gertrude at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Feb. 26, 2021.
Saint Gertrude junior Kate Samson (44) nets 2 points in the VISAA Division I invitational state final featuring Catholic versus Saint Gertrude at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Feb. 26, 2021.
Saint Gertrude’s Kayla Ford (21) defends in the VISAA Division I invitational state final featuring Catholic versus Saint Gertrude at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Feb. 26, 2021.
Saint Gertrude's Katie Pilot (second from left) and Nan Kerner (3) attempt to force a turnover in the VISAA Division I invitational state final featuring Catholic versus Saint Gertrude at Benedictine’s McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion on Feb. 26, 2021.
Saint Gertrude and Benedictine athletic director Fran Pochily talks to the Gators following their VISAA state final triumph over Catholic on Feb. 26, 2021.
Saint Gertrude's girls basketball team celebrates its VISAA Division I state championship.
By Nick Vandeloecht, Goochland Gazette
GOOCHLAND -- Saint Gertrude's varsity girls basketball team won Friday's VISAA Division I invitational state final 56-36 over Catholic to end the 2020-21 season as state champions.
Sophomore Erin Woodson was the leading scorer with 14 points. Juniors Cherese Lampkins and Kate Samson netted 11 and 10 points, respectively, and senior Nan Kerner scored 8. Kayla Ford had 7. Seniors Katie Pilot and Kaitlin Puccinelli chipped in 4 and 2, respectively.
The Gators' first 11 points in the game were scored by five different players.