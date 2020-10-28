PHOTOS: Goochland youth teams play in Halloween Softball Bash tournaments

The Goochland Youth Athletic Association's Belles/Debs, Darlings and Angels teams competed in this past weekend's Halloween Softball Bash tournaments hosted by Powhatan Youth Athletics Association Fastpitch Softball at the Turner Field Complex in Powhatan County. Goochland's Ponytails also competed in the tournaments. While Sunday's games were rained out, all of Goochland's teams concluded play on Saturday, with the Angels picking up a win over Powhatan.