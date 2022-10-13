Pierce’s pick-six leads Bulldogs to victory

Through the power of their stout defense, the Goochland Bulldogs have pieced together back-to-back victories.

Head coach Alex Fruth’s team won its second consecutive to move to 2-4 on the season and 2-1 in the district after knocking out Charlottesville High School (0-6) on the road in a low-scoring 7-6 finish on Friday, Oct. 7.

The Bulldogs have allowed just six points in the last two games combined and have averaged a respectable 12 points allowed per game.

The lone score of the night came on the defensive side of the ball for the Bulldogs, with junior defensive back Derek Pierce making the highlight play of the day by jumping in front of an underthrown pass to the sideline for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Pierce’s big play comes on the heels of another major play in a Bulldogs victory, as the junior also had a fumble recovery nearly taken back for a touchdown in the team’s 21-7 victory over Albemarle on Sept. 30.

The defense also forced a second quarter fumble that was recovered by the Bulldogs when junior JaQuel Young burst off the edge and forced a strip-sack that fell into the hands of junior linebacker Corey Mullins to set the offense up at the Black Knights 39-yard-line.

The Black Knights were able to generate 207 yards of total offense and 110 on the ground compared to the Bulldogs’ 74 yards of offense and 81 yards on the ground, but the Bulldogs defense able to consistently get off the field and make the stops needed to hold the home team to their fourth game scoring in single digits this season.

The Black Knights had chances to steal the lead back late in front of their home crowd, but the Bulldogs continued to fight down the stretch and hold off any attempts at a potential game-winner.

With four games left on the season and the team riding the biggest wave of momentum it has seen all season, the Bulldogs are looking like a team that is coming into their own at just the right time.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a meeting with the Monticello Mustangs (1-5) at home on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

Last season, the Bulldogs ran away with one of their most dominant performances of the season versus the Mustangs, toppling their opponent in a 55-3 beatdown on the road on Oct. 15, 2021.