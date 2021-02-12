Planning Commission votes against Elks Lodge CUP

Because the Elks are seeking a CUP for the property on which they wish to build the new lodge, they will need to meet a number of conditions if the request is ultimately granted by the Board of Supervisors.

Among those conditions is a stipulation that fireworks would be prohibited and that outdoor sound would be tightly controlled.

To attorney Darvin Satterwhite, who is representing the Elks in this matter, the claims that the lodge would have a negative impact on the surrounding area do not hold water.

After amending the proposal to remove the shooting range, Satterwhite said, there is little else the Elks could do to decrease the impact of the plan, which Satterwhite said was already far less detrimental to the area than what could be built there with by right.

“I wish we could say we’ll withdraw the traffic but we can’t do that,” Satterwhite said. “It is what it is.”

He noted that the Elks bring a number of benefits to any community in which they operate, and said the new lodge would be “a feather in the county’s cap.”

As they were in January, commissioners appeared hesitant to condemn the plan outright but largly agreed that it was not in keeping with the county’s comprehensive plan.