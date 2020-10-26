PLL Raiders battle past Legends 4-1 in fog-shortened game

POWHATAN - Chase Whitley launched a go-ahead line drive for two runs in the top of the sixth, and he and his Powhatan Little League Raiders secured a 4-1 win over the Legends Monday night at Fighting Creek Park. With one out on the board and two Legends runners on base, the umpires ruled the game official when fog quickly rolled over the outfield fence and swept across the field.

Monday night’s game also moved quickly as defense shined on both teams. The Raiders and Legends tied 1-1 through the first five frames, as Will Karanian drilled a line-drive single up the middle to plate Luke Burkhart for the Legends, and Hayden Campbell slammed a line-drive double into right field to bring home Kruz Meadows for the Raiders. The designated visitors looked to plate a go-ahead run in the fourth inning, but Legends pitcher Burkhart struck out the side to strand two runners in scoring position.

The Raiders, however, would fire up the bats again in the sixth, as two base hits and a walk loaded the bases against one out, and Whitley smashed the pendulum-swinging two-run single into right-center to put his team in the lead for good.

A.J. Walsh followed up Whitley’s big play with an insurance line drive that he crushed up the middle to bring home James Ramsey, who also closed the game on the mound for the Raiders.