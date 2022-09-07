Preview: Goochland cross country brings pack mentality

The Goochland cross country team returns to battle in competition this week and with a group that has a balance of newcomers and experienced athletes, the team is expecting big results.

The Bulldogs, who finished eighth in the Jefferson District for the boys competitions and sixth for the girls, lost seven runners from last year’s roster, but bring back 14 along with a handful of new runners that have impressed early and could make an impact to elevate the team’s final district ranking.

In his third year with the team, head coach Stephen Ferguson says he’s confident that the boys team can hold its own this season due to what he calls their “pack mentality” that they run with.

He notes that they’ll work together and push each other in a way that creates a positive environment for them to prosper, with veterans like seniors Drew Meiller and David Johnson as well as juniors Luke Farkas and Kadin Nitsch leading the way for the group. New faces like juniors Jonathan Paschall and Alec Burnet and freshman Jerry Fry will look to make an impact this season as well. One question surrounding the team will be finding the main runner that will be able to jump out and create some distance between them and the rest of the pack.

On the girls team, junior Megan Reid leads the pack and will be able to set the tone from the beginning, while fellow junior Leah Kelley brings a level of experience to help the team. Ferguson says the girls team brings a “perfect blend of experience and youth” to the field this year, while he says the biggest question that he hopes to be answered is who on the roster will emerge as the runner that can take the next step to complement Reid. New runner Grace Moyer, a junior, is one to potentially watch.