Previewing Collegiate girls tennis: 2020

Several new protocols are in place for this season as the COVID pandemic continues. There will be no doubles play, meaning that LIS teams will only play singles matches this fall. But with that change, the number of singles matches that count has bumped up from six to seven. Matches are conference-only, and no spectators are allowed.

While at the matches, players have to stay six feet apart and wear masks off the court; when they’re on the court, they can take off their masks, but have to maintain 10 feet of distance.

Each team is allowed to serve only with their own tennis balls. The home team is responsible for changing the scorecards and, when the players switch sides, they cross on opposite sides of the net.

While the team definitely misses doubles, and they won’t be able to draw from the energy of spectators’ support because of safety protocols in place, being able to still play this season is huge for the girls, Brand said. Even when they held open courts this summer, she noted that, “on the court, with their mask off, I could see the smiles.”

“You can tell – the community, the camaraderie, seeing their friends out there, working hard,” she said.