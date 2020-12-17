Previewing Goochland boys basketball: 2020-21

As the Bulldogs get into the season, more changes to the schedule could come as schools make decisions on whether or not to opt out of winter sports. The schedule as it stands looks very different, with just two other opponents in the James River District – Amelia and Cumberland – still playing. New teams that Goochland will face this year could include West Point, Windsor, Richmond Spirit, Petersburg’s Appomattox Regional Governor’s School and Staunton River in Bedford County.

But again, further alterations could still happen.

The opponent and time of this Monday’s opener for Goochland boys basketball has already changed. Instead of playing Charlottesville, the Bulldogs will now host Fluvanna, and at 2:30 p.m., with both that game and the 1 p.m. JV game beforehand being streamed live through the NFHS Network.

But for Gordon and his team, the biggest thing they can do is control the controllables. He spoke to being smart with wearing their masks when they’re around others, washing their hands as much as possible and keeping six feet of social distance where they can.