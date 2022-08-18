Previewing Goochland football's 2022-23 season

After its opening season in the Jefferson District ended with a 6-6 record and a playoff loss to Meridian, Goochland returns locked and loaded for Year 2 in the district with a team that brings plenty of senior leadership to the fold, but also loads of question marks that’ll need to be addressed during the season.

The Bulldogs will first need to find ways to replace their skill players on both ends of the field, with the team coming in with essentially a completely open competition for spots on quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense as well as at cornerback and linebacker on defense.

“There are some spots where people need to step up and show that they’re willing to do this,” head coach Alex Fruth said.

Fruth said the team’s scrimmages will play a vital role in forming a depth chart that can carry the team into its first game, though the depth chart will remain fluid while the team works out its best lineups.

“That’s a big deal because there’s not as much time between plays and we see how these kids handle success or disappointment, and I think from our scrimmage on Friday, we saw how they started to sort things out,” Fruth said.

Last year’s offense was heavy on returning starters, including quarterback C.J. Towles, tackle Alex Rosenbaum, center Carter Payne, fullback Jason Woodson, and wide receivers Eyan Pace and Zion Stoltz, but Fruth says this year’s competitions include a three-headed quarterback battle, three running backs fighting for snaps and five receivers are battling for a spot in the top-4.

At quarterback, junior Darius Rivers has emerged as a potential favorite for the starting job after impressing in the team’s early practices and opening scrimmage against Chancellor on Aug. 12.

“He does a good job of understanding what we’re asking him to do,” Fruth said. “I’ve been really happy that he’s not pressed on anything.”

Rivers is also competing with sophomores Malachi Montgomery and Blayke Flaherty, both of whom have flashed exciting upside during the competition. In regards to the competition, Fruth says he’s looking for someone to step forward that can limit turnovers and costly mistakes while still being able to elevate the play of his teammates.

“You want a kid back there that’s going to make plays when they have to make plays, but at the same time, you want a kid back there that’s not going to shoot yourself in the foot,” he said.

At running back, it remains unclear who has stood out enough to gain the edge as the primary ballcarrier, but the team intends on using a committee approach throughout the season. After moving away from the Wing-T formation that was a staple of past success, the Bulldogs will be relying heavier on more single-back formations. Opportunities will likely fall to experienced players like seniors Jamason Pryor, Reese Vincent, Malachi Tyler, Brandon Gibson, Baraka Ganyuma or Jonathan Lease.

At wide receiver, Derek Pearce enters the season with a chance at more pass-catching opportunities with a deep receiver group that features guys like Kedrick Quarles, Cameron Boddie and Nik Cotner among many others that are vying for playing time. Though inexperienced, there are plenty of options for Fruth and his staff to rotate through in order to find an effective group of starters.

The team’s offensive line will undoubtedly be the strongest position group heading into the season, posing few questions about the group’s ability to play as a cohesive unit.

With all five returning with starting experience, there’s just one non-senior lineman in the lineup with sophomore Daly Scruggs at right guard. Senior tackles Gavin Hazelton and Hayden Raley, center Easton Bowman and left guard Josh Usry have already proven to be the team’s most respected leaders early on in the season.

“The seniors on our offensive line, those are our leaders,” Fruth said. “They’ve done a really good job making sure we do things the right way on the field, in the locker room and in the classroom, and that’s a big deal. I’ve been really happy with them, and it has rubbed off on the other kids and it shows.”

On defense, Fruth hopes to see the team embodies a physical, tough identity and that starts on the defensive line, which needs to replace the impact of multiple departing veterans from last year’s team.

Seniors Zach Griffith, Deontae Quarles, Seth Conrad, Charlie Darr and Chase Breedlove will have chances to use that experience to gain a stronghold on snaps in a position group that’ll likely see plenty of rotations and substitutions.

The linebacker position will be headlined by junior Corey Mullins, who has emerged as one of the top players on the defense in his second season as starter at inside linebacker. Mullins can safely be considered a coach on the field.

“There’s a lot of times where I watch him and I’m just like, ‘this kid makes plays all over the place’ which is not a shock to us, it’s more just about how good he can be,” Fruth said.

Next to Mullins is Cotner, who is also a potential name to watch as an emerging impact player in the middle of the field.

In the secondary, Pryor is again a name to watch as a guy meant to handle an offense’s top receiving threat, while guys like Quarles, Tyler and junior Jack Alston will receive chances in the back of the field.

On special teams, Wake Forest-bound senior Tyler Black will continue to provide stability for the team’s kicking unit as both a scorer on PATs and as a placekicker.