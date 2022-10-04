Program working to help change idea of ‘what a teacher looks like’

Looking solely at their birthdays, veteran educator Dr. Maurice Carter and Byron Morgan, who teaches preschool at Randolph Elementary School, come from two different generations. But there is at least one thing both men have in common: Neither can recall ever having a Black male teacher until well into their own educational journeys.

Now Carter and Morgan are both hoping that efforts like Longwood’s Call Me MISTER program can help to create a different picture for future generations.

Call Me MISTER (Men Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models), which was founded in 2000 at South Carolina’s Clemson University as a way to increase the pool of Black male teachers in the workforce, has surged in popularity in recent years and can now be found in nearly 30 colleges and universities.

“Call Me MISTER’s founding was rooted in the virtual absence of minority males in the teaching frce in early grades,” says Carter. “It is at these grades levels that the importance of male role models is highest, particularly in minority communities.”

Three teachers currently working in Goochland County Public Schools—Morgan, Goochland Middle School social studies teacher James Bennett, and Goochland High School special education teacher Bryant Winbush —took part in the program, which offers financial support through scholarships, as well as assistance with job placement.

Given the statistics, it’s clear there is still plenty of ground to gain: Nationally, according to a recent report published by the Stanford Graduate School of Education, Black men make up just two percent of teachers, despite the fact that more than half of America’s public school students are children of color.

Carter, who spent his career serving in roles ranging from teacher to administrator to superintendent, came out of retirement in 2012 to serve as the director of Longwood’s Call Me MISTER program. He says he can still recall the teacher who inspired him to consider a career in education.

“He looked at me and said ‘You could teach Maurice,’” Carter remembers, crediting those words of encouragement for launching a career that would span over four decades and touch countless other lives. Now Carter spends his days mentoring students and working to help more young Black students see the benefits—for themselves and for their communities—of having a more Black male teachers in the work force.

One of the students Carter worked with was James Bennett, who first heard about the Call Me MISTER program during his freshman year at Longwood. Bennett, who grew up in Sussex County, says he knew immediately that it was a great match. “I felt welcomed immediately,” says Bennett, who appreciated the encouragement and guidance the program offered.

“The biggest thing was that support,” says Bennett. “They basically said ‘Hey, you can do this.’”

As a first generation college student, Bryant Winbush says he always wanted to make his mother proud. Having heard about Call Me MISTER during his sophomore year at Cumberland High School, he soon realized that it could help him reach his goal of becoming a teacher and coach. Today, having earned his Master’s Degree in special education from Longwood University, he calls enrolling in Call Me Mister “the best decision of my life.”

“Everything I have in my life now is because of this program,” Winbush says, adding that the brotherhood and sense of community he has found through Call Me MISTER have been integral to his success.

To Morgan, the value of Call Me MISTER comes down to opening doors for young people of all backgrounds and helping reshape the perception of what a teacher looks like.