14.3 acres; Yard Works LLC to YWL Holdings LLC, $486,400.
2 parcels, Section 8, Kinloch; Todd Lepage to Sara Downs Hazel, trustee, $2,000,000.
34.92 acres; Robert K. Marks to Rebekah J. Tuthill, $960,000.
12301 Beech Hall Circle, Manakin Sabot; Eagle Construction of Virginia LLC to Joshua A. Goldschmidt, $850,000.
2763 Checketts Drive, Sandy Hook; Kenneth E. Copper to Bryan Tasker, $470,000.
7281 Ellingham Court, Glen Allen; Jeffrey V. Penny to Zoltan John Kreko, $650,000.
847 Hockett Road, Manakin Sabot; Dong J. Kim to Luiz Pereira De Azevedo, $240,000.
Lot 11, Section 4, Breeze Hill; Jones Homes Inc. to William Jared Davis, $155,000.
Lot 4, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Krickovic & Ziegler LLC to William H. Love, $185,000.
2168 Manakin Road, Manakin Sabot; Canaan Stage to Joseph E. Ramsey, $424,000.
15680 Mosaic Creek Blvd., Richmond; Style Craft Homes Inc. of Virginia to Richard Joseph Conroy, $600,075.
1719 Reed Marsh Lane, Manakin Sabot; Boone Homes Inc. to Philip Skipper, $661,207.
3021 Swanns Inn Crescent, Goochland; River City Custom Homes Inc. to Kenneth Lee Kuykendall, $654,463.
12016 Talavera Terrace, Richmond; HHHunt Homes LC to Dennis Schafer, $500,930.
2131 Tuckahoe Bridge Drive, Manakin Sabot; W.V. McClure Inc. to Mason David Bryan, $649,842.
2995 William Trace Lane, Sandy Hook; David B. Krueger to Raymond L. Dalton Jr., $653,500.