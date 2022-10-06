Pryor’s big day pushes Bulldogs to season’s first win

In a battle in the rain, the Goochland Bulldogs football team (1-4) withstood the harsh weather and made a statement in front of their home crowd with a 21-0 shutout over the Fluvanna County Flying Flucos (0-5) for their first win of the season.

Led by a career night from senior running back Jamason Pryor, who finished with a career-high in rushing yards with 208 on 31 carries, the Bulldogs relied on the run game and a strong performance in the trenches from the offensive line to push ahead with a 7-0 halftime lead before three second half scores closed out the matchup over the winless Flying Flucos.

Pryor, who also added two touchdowns on the ground and a 24-yard reception, says it felt great to finally earn a win and that he was prepared to see significant action with the weather playing a factor in the team’s strategy.

“I knew the game would come down to me getting a majority of the touches considering the bad weather,” he said. “ I just took advantage of the opportunity, and my teammates did their jobs so it led to us getting the win and me having a pretty good game.”

Pryor opened up the scoring with a 51-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, striking right through the middle and accelerating into open field to make it 7-0.

Both teams went scoreless for the rest of the half, with the two squads relying on the ground attack, but Goochland’s defense did well in stifling every drive.

In the third quarter, Pryor was again the man to reach the end zone, this time scoring with a 5-yard run to put the Bulldogs up 13-0.

Quarterback Darius Rivers then got in on the action, running one in himself off a bootleg roll out into open space for a 2-yard score.

To finish out the scoring, the defense got in on the action, with Malachi Montgomery forcing a safety with the Flying Flucos pinned back at their own 1-yard-line.

The defense also saw a fumble recovered by Derek Pierce on a fourth-down in the red zone that saw him scoop up the loose ball at the 10 and take it all the way back to the Flying Flucos 20-yard-line to set the offense up in the red zone. The defense managed to hold Fluvanna to just 90 yards of total offense all evening while allowing just two successful third down conversions on nine tries.

With the team finally getting that first win, the Bulldogs hope this creates momentum for the rest of the season.

“This is a step in the right direction for us as we want to make a run for the playoffs,” Pryor said.