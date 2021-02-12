Quarles was champion of local schools, public service

Quarles joined the Board of Supervisors in January 2004 and was reelected to a second term in 2007. He served as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors three times in 2008, 2010, and 2011 and Vice-Chairman in 2007. Prior to serving on the Board of Supervisors, Quarles served on the Planning Commission from 1998 to 2003 including two times as Chairman.

He was instrumental in the county compensating citizens for serving on boards and commissions to increase citizen participation in their community, and was a champion for public safety, serving on the Board when the county transitioned from a volunteer fire rescue department to a combination career and volunteer department.

In addition, Quarles served on the State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board as a representative for the Virginia Association of Counties.

To Crystal Neilson-Hall, who worked alongside Quarles for years as a member of the GDC, Quarles will be remembered above all as someone who refused to allow divisiveness to rule the day, and unfailingly led by example.