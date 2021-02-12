Quarles was champion of local schools, public service

As word spread last week of the death of Goochland County School Board member and former Supervisor William Quarles, Jr., it soon became clear just how much he had meant to so many.
A passionate and tireless supporter of numerous causes including education and public safety, Quarles is being remembered this week as a community leader with a singular ability to remain positive and encouraging regardless of the challenges at hand.
According to sources, Quarles, 68, passed away suddenly on Feb. 3.
In addition to his duties as an elected official — prior to serving on the Board of Supervisors and School Board, Quarles served on the Planning Commission from 1998 to 2003 including two times as Chairman--Quarles was also an active member of Goochland Democratic Committee (GDC).
Simply put, “William was the heart and soul of our Committee,” said Tina Winkler, current GDC chair. “He always had a kind word and wisdom to impart and believed in service to community. His passing has reverberated throughout the community which speaks to his dedication to Goochland, the home he loved so much.”
In recognition and appreciation for Quarles’s service, County Administrator Kenneth A. Young, ordered the Goochland flag to remain at half-staff in his honor at all county facilities through sunset on Friday, Feb. 12.
Quarles, who graduated from Goochland High School in 1970 and from Virginia Union University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and biology, taught school in Louisa and Richmond before going to work at Dominion Power.
He worked for 30 years at Dominion Power’s (Dominion Energy) North Anna Nuclear Power Station as a member of the chemistry and management team.
Among his numerous other accomplishments, Quarles was a co-founder and previously served as Vice Chairman of the Goochland Education Foundation.
“Mr. Quarles has served the people of Goochland County in many ways over many years,” said Goochland School Board Chair Karen Horn, who served alongside Quarles beginning with his election to the school board in 2019. “This service most often included rising up the lives of children and supporting quality education for all. He used a gentle voice in this work and he was always a gentleman. As each board member shared with me, he was also a great listener. We will truly miss collaborating with William on our shared commitment to educating the next generation”.
To current Board of Supervisors Chair John Lumpkins, too, Quarles’ dedication to local students was among his most marked characteristics.
“William Quarles was a dedicated advocate for all Goochland citizens,” said John Lumpkins. “My family personally experienced his enthusiastic dedication to lifting up and encouraging students in our schools.”
Quarles joined the Board of Supervisors in January 2004 and was reelected to a second term in 2007. He served as Chairman of the Board of Supervisors three times in 2008, 2010, and 2011 and Vice-Chairman in 2007. Prior to serving on the Board of Supervisors, Quarles served on the Planning Commission from 1998 to 2003 including two times as Chairman.
He was instrumental in the county compensating citizens for serving on boards and commissions to increase citizen participation in their community, and was a champion for public safety, serving on the Board when the county transitioned from a volunteer fire rescue department to a combination career and volunteer department.
In addition, Quarles served on the State Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board as a representative for the Virginia Association of Counties.
To Crystal Neilson-Hall, who worked alongside Quarles for years as a member of the GDC, Quarles will be remembered above all as someone who refused to allow divisiveness to rule the day, and unfailingly led by example.
“William would close out every meeting or speech with the following acronym for the word “Smile,” said Neilson-Hall. “This small statement says a lot about who he was as a person and the beliefs the held. I can’t imagine any remembrance that didn’t include this statement: S – Seek to understand before being understood, M – Make the other person feel important, I – It’s not about me, L – Listen twice as much as you speak , E – Enthusiastically and quickly admit it when you are wrong.”