Raley: Return to class off to a strong start

While the start of the 2020-21 school year has looked quite different than any school start in recent memory, Goochland County Public School Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley said earlier this week that he has found plenty of reasons in recent weeks to remain optimistic.

Reached by phone Monday, Raley shared that the division’s efforts to transition its elementary school students back to in-person learning five days a week has gone exceedingly well, and that his office has received only positive feedback on the process from families so far.

Overall, “It’s been an exceptional week,” said Raley, noting that teachers and support personnel have been focused on helping their young students establish new routines and readjust to life in the classroom after spending the first part of the school year learning virtually.

Students in sixth and ninth grades are expected to begin in-person learning two days per week this week, followed by the rest of the middle and high school students next week.

Raley says he feels the fact that the division offers families the option to continue with fully virtual learning if they choose has contributed to the overall satisfaction with the way the schools have handled the transition back to the classroom.