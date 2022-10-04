Relay event benefits Goochland CASA

The sun shone on grassy fields overlooking the James River at the Williamsburg finale of the Malay Series Colonial 200 Relay Series on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event was sponsored by Goochland CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), and participants from as far away as Nebraska crossed the finish line. The 200-mile relay benefitting the Goochland nonprofit began Friday, Sept. 23, in Charlottesville, with more than 30 teams taking part in the 36-leg event.

On hand to welcome teams as they finished the race was Goochland CASA director Renae Townsend.

“We’re happy to be part of the Malak series,” said Townsend. Brian Malak, coordinator of the races throughout the South, enjoys the partnership as well.

“The best part of coordinating events like the race is the camaraderie,” he said.

Why do teams pass the baton over this many miles? The reasons vary as much as the racers. Some simply enjoy running over hills and dales, while others participate to do something to benefit worthy causes while hanging out with friends.

“We like to do things as a group,” said captain Laura Luevano, of her team from Charlottesville. The psychologist employed by the Virginia Alliance of Virginia said, “It’s a big adventure,” adding that team members get to know each other well as they travel to the start lines via vans. Luevano said her team, mostly of Charlottesville, chooses two races a year to run. “It’s also nice to support a worthy cause such as Goochland CASA,” Luevano said.

Another team, the Rush Puppies, composed of members from Nebraska, Arizona, North Carolina and Virginia, is an extended family who incorporated the relay into family events en route. “We hadn’t been together as a family for a while and we wanted to do something unique after the limitations of the pandemic,” said team captain Adam Benson. Their ages spanned from 65 to 4 years old. “It made this family outing more meaningful because we got to bring the kids along.”

Two young women from the Washington, D.C. area also ran in support of the Rush Puppies team. One is employed at the White House and another is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. “Esprit de corps is a primary motivation for giving a couple of days and a lot of miles to support a worthy cause,” said Eva Knight.

“This helps make memories and builds our team,” added Julie Lee. “We are all friends, happy to be together in Jamestown.” The team consisted of active duty members and veterans of the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marines.

Challenges of running the race include maintaining a large enough number of team members to run the 200 miles over a span of 36 hours. Last minute drop outs, scheduling conflicts and the challenge of weather affects participation. Smaller teams bear the most physical exertion.

Team members were treated to an after party by Goochland CASA. Beverages were provided by New Belgium, food by Moes, and DJ A.C. Walker of Colonial DJs provided music.

“I enjoy being here for the teams, trying to get them pumped up,” said Walker. Teams gathered to enjoy the culmination of the event sponsored by Goochland CASA and to encourage the last relay members as they crossed the finish line.

Part of the fun for repeat performers is comparing one year’s race to another. Additionally, family members of the teams also gathered to show support and make finish line videos and photos. One such team was Ainsley’s Angels. Colorful team shirts added to the festive ambience.

One large team from Charlottesville gathered in a departing huddle for prayer of gratitude and safe travel home. Another group was composed of Irishmen, who were enthralled that former CASA director and Goochland resident Ann Casey is of Irish descent.

“What deserves praise for this particular race is the volunteers are the nicest of any long distance relay we’ve ever done,” said Dan Ragan, captain of the “No Sleepers by the Dozen,” a team comprised of 11 members from South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

Townsend said she looks forward to recruiting additional runners from Goochland and other towns next year. “It is such a worthy cause, good exercise, and the sense of accomplishment as runners is palpable,” she said.

Contact Townsend to learn about more volunteer opportunities for the CASA program at https://www.goochlandcasa.org./ Information on the Malak Series of races can be found at www.malakseries.com.