Richmond Raceway to celebrate 75th anniversary in 2021 with year-long 75 greatest moments countdown

Likely top candidates include the venue’s transformations, from when it was first paved in 1968 to when bulldozers, with the first being driven by Richard Petty, started digging up the track right after Neil Bonnett in 1988 won the final race on the half-mile configuration. Less than seven months later, Richmond hosted its first Cup race on its now-iconic 0.75-mile, D-shaped layout.

There were a couple other firsts that could land high on the 75 greatest moments’ list. Ted Horn won the track’s first major auto racing event, an open-wheel race, on the track’s first iteration in Oct. 12, 1946. Lee Petty won the first NASCAR Cup Series race hosted at Richmond on April 19, 1953. Harry Gant took the checkered flag in the raceway’s first-ever night race on Sept. 7, 1991, making it the second active track on the current schedule (Bristol being the first in 1978) to host a Cup race under the lights.

Bickmeier also recalled the infamous 1986 wreck in which race leaders Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip collided and crashed with two laps to go, setting the stage for Kyle Petty to collect his first career win in Cup.