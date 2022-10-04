Runner honoring coach who suffered brain injury

Back in 2014, when Carolyn McKann decided to run her first marathon in honor of her late daughter Katie Anderson, coach Chuck Smith was the one who helped her believe she would cross the finish line.

Now, eight years later, McKann and others are rallying to support Smith in the wake of a traumatic brain injury that has upended his life.

McKann and Smith first met just a few months after McKann had lost Katie to a particularly aggressive form of leukemia. Hoping to channel her grief toward helping to find a cure, McKann joined the fundraising runners group called Team in Training. As a coach with the program, which raises funds to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Smith helped McKann prepare for the 2014 Athens Marathon, which she completed. Since then, McKann has gone on to run nearly a dozen marathons both here and abroad, including those in Athens, Greece and Dublin, Ireland. Closer to home, she has taken part in the New York and Chicago marathons, and the Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach.

Knowing that Smith isn’t able to help her and her teammates prepare for their upcoming events has been painful, McKann says, but they have also committed themselves to supporting their coach in any way they can. The Richmond Team in Training group has now created a group called “Chuck’s Champions” to honor Smith as they take on the upcoming Richmond Marathon in November.

“We are honoring our coach to recognize his dedication, infectious enthusiasm, and overall commitment to make cancer a thing of the past,” McKann said last week. “Chuck often told us that even though he could qualify for Boston, he much preferred coaching to racing, because his dream was to sit on the porch with his sweet granddaughter and tell her a story about this horrible disease called cancer that affected so many people, and that he had a part in wiping it out.”

McKann encourages those who are running the Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon or 8K, to join Chuck’s Champions by e-mailing tntchuckschampions@gmail.com.

The link for Chuck’s Champions fundraising page is https://pages.lls.org/tnt/va/yourway23/chuckschampions.