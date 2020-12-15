Saint Gertrude earns back-to-back wins in new Benedictine gymnasium, defeats Catholic 61-37

It’s been a tough year, but amidst these difficult times, many athletic teams have still been able to build good memories together – and make history while doing so.

Saint Gertrude’s girls basketball team stands among them. The Gators earned back-to-back wins in the first-ever two games at Benedictine's brand new gymnasium, the McMurtrie-Reynolds Pavilion, with commanding performances in both contests. After they routed Central Virginia Homeschool 90-30 in their opener the previous week, they defeated Catholic 61-37 on Tuesday behind 19 points from 6-foot-4 junior Kate Samson.

“I’m super proud of our team today. We knew this was going to be a difficult game,” Samson said. “I think we did a really good job adjusting defensively. We’re working really well in communicating on defense and switching on screens and talking it up. I’m really proud of how it turned out today.”

Head coach Robyn D'Onofrio said they played exceptional defense, were very communicative with one another and worked together in unison.

“I thought that our girls did a great job of making sure that they were always helping each other,” D’Onofrio said. “It’s something we prioritize in practice and they really put it to work today.”