Saint Gertrude girls basketball recognizes seniors, defeats Hanover Havoc 66-52 to improve to 13-2

“I’m so grateful to have a season and to finish out my senior year here,” said Kerner, a four-year player on the team who led all players in Monday’s game with 17 points. “Being able to hear the nice things that my teammates have thought about me and how I’ve actually helped the team so much, it’s nice to hear and get recognized – and just celebrate the season together because it has been such a successful season for Saint Gertrude’s.”

The Gators opened their 2020-21 season with nine straight wins, and they’ve recently won four of their last five games.

“I think for a while we kept saying how we were just so lucky every day to even just be here, and we realized that, with the talent level that we have, and the athleticism that we have, we kind of had to raise that standard,” D’Onofrio said, “and say: ‘Being just here isn’t good enough,’ and wins matter to these girls. They’re athletes and they want to win. They always want to win, and they show that every day in practice when they come in, so coming out here not only with a season, but with such a successful one is really a great way for them to finish their basketball career.”

As a team, Kerner said they’ve really come together.