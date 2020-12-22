Saint Gertrude rolls out to 4-0 start with 43-35 win over Catholic

"Because they are in practice; sometimes they just take a backseat to some people," D'Onofrio said, "and it was really nice today to see – even though you might not see it in the statline – just what great things that so many of the players were able to contribute."

Maintaining their composure was also key.

"We have a mature group of seniors" in captains Kerner, Kaitlin Puccinelli and Katie Pilot, D'Onofrio said. "Their leadership out there on the floor – all three of them were out there at the same time at some point –- that's invaluable."

Guards Kayla Ford and Sam Smith also contributed to the Gators’ defensive stands and offensive drives up front. They combined for six points in the second quarter to help bolster Saint Gertrude’s lead going into halftime.

“Sam came through huge for us – she always just plays such gritty defense for us, and she was able to put some buckets in, which is a huge feather in her cap, because she practices hard all the time and she’s just such a great asset to the team,” D’Onofrio said. “Kayla plays such an unnoticed role all the time at point guard, and this time, she was able to get some buckets and she was able to get some great looks, and defensively, she played a great game all around.