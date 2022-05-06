Saint Gertrude softball beats Collegiate for second time

In their second matchup of the season, the Saint Gertrude Gators traveled to Collegiate’s home turf.

After winning the first meeting 14-5 at home, the Gators came away victorious once again versus the Cougars, this time leaving with an 11-1 win.

The Cougars defense did well in keeping it a low-scoring game in the early innings with the Gators leading 3-1 entering the top of the fourth, but the Gators exploded at-bat from then on, running off five runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to close the game out early in five innings

Saint Gertrude pitcher Sophia Covington threw for all five innings for the Gators, allowing just five hits and striking out four batters.

The Cougars, meanwhile, saw appearances from Samantha Rao and Brennan Harbour on the mound, with Rao leading the charge with three innings pitched. Both struck out two batters on the day.

Leading the Gators at-bat was Leah Robinson, who had a team-high two hits on three at-bats along with four RBIs.

One of Robinson’s best plays of the day came at the top of the fifth inning, when she smashed a line drive to right field for a triple that scored in Smith and teammates Libby and Audrey Munro.

The Gators also had three-run performances from Libby Munro and Ann Marie Smith to round out a true all-around performance.

Collegiate’s Ella Mcdaniel led the Cougars with two hits on two at-bats and the team’s lone run.

Saint Gertrude plays again on Thursday, May 5, when they host Saint John Paul the Great at their Outdoor Athletic Center.