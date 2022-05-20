Saint Gertrude softball heads to states as a five-seed

After a third place finish in the conference, the Saint Gertrude softball team is heading to states.

The team, ranked fifth in the state after its regular season, is paired with St. Paul VI to kick off the opening round of the VISAA State Softball Tournament.

Their seeding comes after a 6-0 regional tournament loss to Trinity Episcopal, a team that won all three meetings with Saint Gertrude this season.

At the conclusion of the regional tournament, it was announced that both pitcher Leah Robinson and sophomore shortstop Audrey Munro were named to the All-LIS Conference Team after impressive seasons that helped push the Gators to a 6-9 record.

Before the regional test came a true classic for the Gators, as they took down Saint John Paul the Great Catholic in a 10-9 nail-biter.

The win ended with Sophia Covington getting the walk-off run as she was swarmed by an ecstatic bench that put the Gators ahead for good after 10 innings of play and five lead changes.

The team also recently celebrated its two senior players on senior night against St. Catherine’s on May 3. Seniors Robinson and outfielder Corie Copeland were honored with a walk to the mound with their family as well as a dominant 16-3 victory over a rival to give the team its fifth win of the season.

With the postseason in full swing and a motivated young team looking for some playoff success, the Gators will have their hands full with a 13-11 St. Paul VI team that lost in a 4-3 playoff battle to Our Lady of Good Counsel on May 12.