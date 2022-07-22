Saints, Cougars featured on All-Metro Team for girls soccer

After both Collegiate and St. Catherine’s featured players on the boys soccer All-Metro Team on July 11, the announcement of the girls soccer All-Metro Team came close behind and featured even more standout Cougar and Saints student-athletes.

St. Catherine’s Talley Applewhite was the headline athlete on the list, being named to the first team, while Collegiate teammates Keaton Rahman and Ryan Lewis found themselves honored on the second team. Glen Allen’s Kiley Fitzgerald was voted as the All-Metro Player of the Year.

Applewhite — largely regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in the state of Virginia — had another dominant season in the net for the Saints, recording 91 saves on the season with an average of 5.4 saves per match.

While the team fell in the quarterfinals of the VISAA Division I state tournament, she was a key part of some of their biggest performances of the season and was good for at least one jaw-dropping save per game. Applewhite will continue her playing career at the Naval Academy next season.

For Collegiate, Rahman concluded her Cougars career with an LIS title and a run to the VISAA state semifinals while being one of the team’s most reliable defenders.

Helping fortify the backline, Rahman and the Cougars allowed just 14 goals in their own net all season on the way to a 13-5-1 final record. She also contributed on the attacking end as well, serving as a reliable free kick option while also adding four goals and five assists in her final season. She will continue her playing career at Denison University next season.

Next to Rahman on the second team was freshman center forward Ryan Lewis, who was one of the best goalscoring threats in the state before a season-ending injury against Trinity cut her year short.