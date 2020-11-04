 Skip to main content
SCENES: King, Queen of the Mill crowned in bike races at Goochland's Leakes Mill Park
SCENES: King, Queen of the Mill crowned in bike races at Goochland's Leakes Mill Park

Halloween morning opened at the scenic Leakes Mill Park with a pair of 9.5-mile individual time trial cycling races hosted by the Goochland Mountain Bike Team to determine the King and Queen of the Mill.

King of the Mill honors went to Chris Caul, who led an all-Goochland top five rounded out by Macon Grier in second, Christopher Brewer in third, Collin Handy in fourth and Matt Whitford in fifth.

Five entries raced for Queen of the Mill honors, with Jewel Bartels of the Colonial Revolution (New Kent County) winning the crown and teammate Autumn Bartels finishing second. Goochland MTB rider Andrea Rogerson, the youngest in the race, finished third. Colonial Revolution rider Brooke Bartels placed fourth and Alex Dahlgren, from Maidens, took fifth.

