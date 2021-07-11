Seeing privilege often requires taking the long view

I can all but guarantee you that no one in my family ever partook in the evils of slavery. But that certainly doesn’t mean that they did not enjoy certain benefits that others did not, simply because of their skin color. Yes, they had plenty of their own obstacles to overcome and earned the right to be proud of what they accomplished. Yes, plenty of other ethnic groups (including my hard-working Irish and Italian forbearers) faced discrimination and prejudice. But, for as many generations as there have been in this country, my family members also could shop in any store, attend any school, participate in any election, pursue any career path and dream almost any dream that they desired. They were able to work hard and reap the benefits of their hard work, benefits that were eventually passed on to me. And it is a privilege.