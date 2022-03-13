Senior dog helps owners savor slower pace

Buddy doesn’t have a birthday, but I don’t think it’s ever bothered him too much.

Like most things, he takes it in stride.

Buddy is a Labrador retriever, which makes him a member of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. It’s easy to see why. Like most labs, Buddy is sweet-natured and patient but also protective. There were some tense negotiations with an Amazon delivery driver early on, but they quickly came to an agreement: packages are now delivered with a side of bone-shaped treats, and the pleasantries are kept to a minimum. “Thank you for coming, now please get off my porch.”

As I mentioned last week, I have always been terribly fond of handed-down things and those inherited from people I love, and that category includes Buddy. He belonged to my father-in-law first, and the two enjoyed the kind of unfettered, carefree bachelor life that seemed to suit them both just fine. Even the one disagreement they had—about Buddy breaking the “Stay Off The New Sofa Rule”—was solved in short order: Buddy would only lounge on the sofa when my father-in-law was at work, and my father-in-law would pretend he didn’t know about it.

After my father-in-law passed away, there wasn’t any question in our minds that Buddy would come and live with us. He was perhaps a little less sure about the arrangement. We already had a dog, after all, one that is short and round and moves through the world like a cannonball. He is as rowdy as Buddy is placid and does not understand personal space or boundaries. I wouldn’t say it was a perfect fit from the start, but Buddy, as is his nature, has made the best of things.

As the years have gone by, Buddy has acquired a list of nicknames, the most oft-used one lately being Old Buzz. I’m not sure why we started calling him that, but these days, with the gray beginning to show on his face and his pace slowing down, it just seems to fit.

Like most older dogs, Buddy is pretty clear about his likes (treats, long naps) and dislikes (loud noises, getting his feet wet) and he is both intuitive and sweet. While I would not describe him as overly affectionate, he has an uncanny knack for knowing when someone has had a tough day. On those occasions he has been known to sidle up and simply sit quietly next to you, a gentle presence offering comfort and the occasional paw on your arm.

Someone asked me recently how old Buddy was, and I was forced to admit that I wasn’t exactly sure. I do know that he’s not a young dog anymore, and that our time with him will probably be over before too long. When the time comes to say goodbye, our hearts will surely break.

Like so many senior dogs, Buddy brings us daily comfort as well as the reminder that life is short and one should never turn down a treat.