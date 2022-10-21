SGHS field hockey program builds through patience

When Regina Ryan came onboard to be the new head coach of St. Gertrude’s varsity field hockey team, she knew the journey to developing a program that could one day find itself near the top of the always competitive LIS would be one that required patience.

Now with a year under her belt and joined by friend and colleague Heather Nichols, things are slowly, but surely trending in the right direction.

“It’s a marathon and not a sprint,” Ryan said.

Ryan has long been invested in the success of Gators field hockey, working with the middies program since 2008 while having a daughter attend the school. Seeing a revolving door of coaching changes and multiple teams struggling to generate enough interest to field two full teams during their seasons, Ryan found the opportunity to step in and build a program that could bring in travel players while developing the players already with the Gators.

“I saw this as a real opportunity to build a program,” she said.

She enlisted the help of Nichols after her first year on the job. The two have been acquaintances around the sport for years, with Nichols having experience coaching with Trinity Episcopal, where one of her daughters attended, and Panthers United Field Hockey, a year-round field hockey club. With her children all out of high school and a chance at a new opportunity, Nichols eventually joined Ryan on the mission to build up the sport of field hockey at SGHS.

“I was excited to join her and kind of see where this new path would go because I believed that the program can become stronger, and it’s a nice group of girls with a beautiful school and a lot of plans for growth,” Nichols said.

So far, the coaches have found positives in the little things that they’ve seen from their team.

They’ve noted seeing how the girls on the field apply practice drills into live game situations, implement new skills and learn techniques like forward cutting to receive a ball or eliminating players with a textbook block tackle that have helped them improve throughout the season.

“The girls are very energetic and supportive of one another,” Nichols commented. “They believe in what we’re trying to do and they work hard in practices and games.”

There have been moments where they see the team figuring things out. They’ve played just one team twice this season in St. Anne’s-Belfield, and after losing 5-0 and having 14 defensive corners the first time, they cut that down to 3-0 the second game with just seven defensive corners. In their matchup against the Collegiate Cougars, the reigning LIS champs, the Gators scored their first goal against the powerhouse program since 2015.

“It’s not going to happen in a season so our steps are small, but they’re there so we have to find our progress in the smaller moments,” Nichols said.

Players like senior Maya McClellan have also helped as leaders on the field that set the tone and work with newcomers on the team.

“Maya really carries out the effort and sees what Heather and I are doing,” Ryan said. “She’s a strong leader on the field.”

McClellan recalls starting the sport up as a sophomore, noting how encouraging her senior teammates were when she felt nervous in her first games on the team.

"A couple of the seniors on my team back in 2020 encouraged me and uplifted me even when I felt like I wasn’t progressing," she said. "Knowing that I also am newer to hockey and haven’t played all of my life, I could connect on a personal level with the girls as well."

Now a leader herself, she's passing that same encouragement down to the players looking up to her and the other team leaders.

"My love for the sport is strong, and I encourage my team to continue to believe in themselves because I believe in them as well," she said.

Another player of note is the fast-developing goalie Camille Boyd, who joined the team last season without any experience in the cage. Now, Ryan says she often hears how Boyd looks like anything but a beginner at the high-pressure position.

With 14 returning players from last year, enough players to form a junior varsity program and efforts from senior defenders like McClellan, Carolyn Cogswell and Virginia Lee, the Gators have two wins under their belt and have developed higher interest in the game than in previous seasons. The coaches hope that increased interest will help elevate the program as a destination for travel-level players and a school that can compete with the best in the LIS in a few years’ time.