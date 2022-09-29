SGHS tennis earns highest ranking in school history

St. Gertrude’s tennis has been a program in a constant state of progression the last few seasons, gradually challenging the top programs within the VISAA with a strong group of veteran players that have made the team competitive in the regular season.

All that progression has culminated in a historical mark for the program after the Gators were featured on the first VISAA Division I State Poll on Sept. 20.

Receiving 10 votes, the Gators were placed No. 9 on the top-10 rankings. The top-10 mark is St. Gertrude’s highest ranking in program history.

Atop the polls was the dominant Collegiate Cougars, who received 50 votes to stand alone at the top of the mountain while The Potomac School and Norfolk Academy rounded out the top-3.

The Gators just matched up with the top-ranked Cougars on Sept. 19, which ended in an 8-1 victory in the Cougars’ favor, though that lone victory in singles ended up being the first win for the program against the Cougars in nine years.

The Gators most recently took on No. 7 Trinity Episcopal and Chatham Hall last week, falling to the Titans in a close 6-3 finish while sweeping Chatham Hall with wins in all nine competitions.

St. Gertrude, coached by Richard Razzetti, is led by No. 1 player Mary Margaret Losch, a senior who is a returning contributor from last year’s team that won seven games, finished in fourth place in the LIS tournament, and was awarded the LIS Sportsmanship Award.

This season, St. Gertrude holds a 4-4 overall record and a 3-4 league record with 11 more regular season matchups on the horizon before they buckle in and prepare for the LIS Championships on Oct. 28.

The Gators will hit the courts again on Friday, Sept. 30 when they take on Virginia Episcopal School, who is ranked No. 6 in the Division II polls.