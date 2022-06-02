Shapiro’s walk-off advances Bulldogs

All game long, senior Jasmine Price felt uneasy, sick even, as the Goochland Bulldogs softball team went down to the wire for a 7-6 win in their opening round matchup with Warren County in the 3B Regional Tournament.

Stepping up to the plate as Goochland’s first batter in the bottom of the seventh inning with the deficit down to just one run, Price knew she wasn’t hitting up to the standards she set for herself, but all that went away when after the first pitch, she blasted the ball deep down center field at the fence for a crucial double and a spark that gave Goochland a chance to take its first lead of the game in the last inning.

“It’s my senior year, I’ve got to go out with a bang,” Price said.

Immediately after, the Bulldogs tied the score at 6-6 after junior Brookelyn Green nailed a grounder that sent the Warren County Wildcats into a frenzy, leading to a costly error that turned what would’ve been a single into a triple and allowed Price to sprint from second to home for the game-tying run.

“I was so scared she was going to throw me out, and then she threw it, I ran and it was just so nerve-wracking,” Price said.

Not long after, the comeback from 5-0 was complete, as Green scored from third base on a walkoff hit from freshman Kyndall Shapiro that left the Bulldogs crowd thrilled while the Goochland players stormed out of the dugout in celebration.

The Bulldogs (11-9), were the four-seed heading into the tournament, with the winner of the matchup against the five-seeded Wildcats getting a shot at the No. 1 Brentsville District Tigers.

The celebration after the win was well-earned for the Bulldogs, who went down 4-0 at the end of the first inning after the Wildcats had nine at-bats and runs off three consecutive batters reaching base to end a strong first inning that looked like the start of a long night for the hosting Bulldogs.

Like they have all season though, the Bulldogs didn’t let things get out of hand.

Though Warren County added another run in the second, the Goochland defense got off the field quickly in part because a double play started by junior Madison Duke helped pick up three quick outs.

Duke made another impact play at-bat, when she got the Bulldogs on the board for the first time with a 2-RBI double that sailed perfectly over the shortstop’s glove to give the team life and cut the lead down to 5-2. Duke says that the strong response in the second inning was crucial to keeping spirits high for a comeback.

“I think that’s what we really needed to boost our energy in the dugout, just get loud and feel like we could be in it and compete,” she said.

After senior Karsyn Martin singled on a grounder toward center field that same inning, both Duke and junior Jaylia Mills made it home to get the score to 5-4.

The offensive fireworks from both sides were the story in those first two innings, but defense became the name of the game until the seventh inning. Goochland and Warren County both added one run before the seventh — freshman Grace Jennings smashed an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 5-5 — but the efforts of pitchers Price and Olivia Kelly helped keep the game close.

There were multiple highlight plays on the defensive end during this time for the Bulldogs, including three impressively-made outs in quick succession in the fourth that included a sprawling reach-out catch from Mills, an accurate throw from third to first from Duke and a strikeout from Price to get off the field with some momentum.

It all culminated in a vital seventh inning stretch on defense to give themselves a chance to win. Price faced just four batters in the inning and only one reached base on a walk. The team’s fielders stepped up for a line out at first from Martin, a ground out off a bunt that saw Abrielle White catch an out at first and an out at second that was caught by White.

Once the defense got off the field, the rest became history, with Price, Green and Shaprio all earning massive hits that kept Goochland’s season alive and ended Warren County’s season by just one run.