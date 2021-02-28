Sheriff’s Office now accepting applications for VSI scholarship

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office has announced that online applications for the Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute (VSI) Scholarship are now available for the 2021-2022 school year. The scholarship is available for students who are pursuing an education in law enforcement or criminal justice and are permanent residents in a Virginia county or city in which the Sheriff is a member of the VSI. With Goochland County Sheriff Steven N. Creasey being a member of VSI, students residing within Goochland County are eligible. Students 18 or older must be registered to vote in Virginia and provide a copy of their voter registration card. Those under the age of 18 must provide a copy of a government issued picture ID with their home address, providing proof of residency. The program is limited to students attending Virginia colleges and universities. There will be two awards, one for full-time students and one for part-time students.