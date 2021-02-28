Signs from yesteryear still bring a smile

Long before Interstate 95 was envisioned and a toll road from Richmond to Petersburg was completed, there was something called the Petersburg Pike.
As a small child, the 20-mile journey seemed like it took much longer, but a trip down the Pike was always exciting and presented a collage of 1950s Americana.
There were several water parks located along the route that always intrigued with their towering white sideboard fronts. Moore’s Lake and Lake Chesdin were always filled to capacity on hot summer days, and we marveled at what looked like a small rollercoaster that evoked a chorus of screams from its riders.
The two-lane highway was dotted with buildings that had seen better days and there wasn’t a sign of what we now call chain establishments.
We would measure the trip by routine highlights we had encountered on many past trips to visit relatives in Petersburg. There were what we called reindeer that roamed the grounds at the Bellwood Defense Center.
North of Bellwood, an old bridge crossed a small creek where families often stopped and picnicked on a small collection of tables referred to as Wayside Parks. Shortly up the road, Mr. Peanut stood in front of a Planters Store and waved to passing cars, perhaps the first incarnation of the spinning signs or gadgets that now beckon us to stop and spend money.
Even with the highlights, we always greeted the wall of illumination of a Peoples Drug Store at Belt Boulevard with a sense of relief as we entered the city.
If you lived in Richmond during that era, there were two prominent lights that defined the city’s skyline. One was a small rotating red light that sat atop the MCV Hospital, a waring to pilots to avoid the, at the time, tallest building in the city.
The other illuminating landmark was a large neon sign that sat on Belle Isle adjacent to Hollywood Cemetery.
The Climax Ginger Ale sign was a sure sign that home was minutes away, and the short trip across the old Lee Bridge never seemed to last long enough for us to admire the work of art for an appropriate period.
The clock atop the sign was always correct, and the neon bubbles that made the sign come to life seemed close enough to pop.
When the company that owned Climax closed, the sign was changed to a nondescript version sponsored by a local cigarette company.
By the time the old Climax sign went dark, the Pike also was undergoing a change as the once-brisk traffic that included out-of-state travelers trekking to and from Florida slowed to just a trickle of local commuters.
I returned to Petersburg many years later and searched for old reminders of those past family trips. Most had disappeared, the victim of years of neglect.
The old bridge that crossed the Appomattox River upon entering the city seemed almost unsafe and definitely uncared for as I drove up the small entrance ramp.
I stopped near the old train station and spotted an older man reclaiming old bricks from a fallen building.
I asked him what happened to the big trunk that once sat atop the bridge proclaiming Petersburg the home of Seward Luggage.
“That’s been gone for years,” he said. “I’m surprised anyone would remember that.”
Two iconic signs, one located at either end of the Petersburg Pike, are now only memories, and I can’t remember the last time I was near the old Lee Bridge area.
I’m sure entering the city from that direction is still impressive with all the lights and high-rise buildings, but the absence of the Climax Ginger Ale sign will always leave a void in my mind.
There has been some talk of bringing the iconic sign back and once again making Bell Isle the home of Richmond’s favorite sign.
Or, it may be one of those Richmond things — like the heavenly aroma that hit you as you walked out of the Capitol Theater and inhaled a combination of spices coming from Sauers — that will remain gone, but not forgotten.