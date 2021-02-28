Signs from yesteryear still bring a smile

Even with the highlights, we always greeted the wall of illumination of a Peoples Drug Store at Belt Boulevard with a sense of relief as we entered the city.

If you lived in Richmond during that era, there were two prominent lights that defined the city’s skyline. One was a small rotating red light that sat atop the MCV Hospital, a waring to pilots to avoid the, at the time, tallest building in the city.

The other illuminating landmark was a large neon sign that sat on Belle Isle adjacent to Hollywood Cemetery.

The Climax Ginger Ale sign was a sure sign that home was minutes away, and the short trip across the old Lee Bridge never seemed to last long enough for us to admire the work of art for an appropriate period.

The clock atop the sign was always correct, and the neon bubbles that made the sign come to life seemed close enough to pop.

When the company that owned Climax closed, the sign was changed to a nondescript version sponsored by a local cigarette company.

By the time the old Climax sign went dark, the Pike also was undergoing a change as the once-brisk traffic that included out-of-state travelers trekking to and from Florida slowed to just a trickle of local commuters.