SNAP benefits can help residents to grow nutritious food at home

Question: Are herb plants eligible under SNAP?

Yes and no. Most herb plants sold at SNAP retailers are eligible. Basil, parsley, mint, cilantro, sage, and oregano plants are eligible for purchase. Seeds are, too. However, be careful. Flowers, although food for the soul, are not eligible. Then there are some varieties of herbs that might be considered ornamental. Most sage is eligible for purchase with SNAP. Ornamental sage is not, for example. Select your herb plants and seeds carefully. Most varieties of sunflower are eligible. Some – such as decorative Teddy Bear—would not be eligible.

Check for seeds, plants, trees and other items eligible under the SNAP program on the USDA website:

The basic rule is seeds and plants used in gardens to produce food for human consumption are eligible. This means you can buy tomato plants or tomato seeds or both. You can also purchase asparagus crowns and onion bulbs.

Seeds used for sprouts are eligible.

Question: What about gardening soil, fertilizer, peat moss, and other gardening supplies?

Sadly, these items are NOT eligible under SNAP.