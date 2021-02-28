SNAP benefits can help residents to grow nutritious food at home

Wherever need appears, it’s answered in the spirit of mutual cooperation. The Okinawan term for this is Yuimaru. In Okinawa, villagers act collectively to address the needs of their families and neighbors. For example, if a farmer’s crop fails one year, he and his family will be provided with food.
We have something similar here in the U.S. So if you’re thinking of helping your family by planting your first vegetable garden-- and on a very tight budget--support is available. New to food stamps? You may not be aware that you can buy seeds, plants, and even fruit trees using these benefits.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides temporary assistance to low-income households for the purchase of food—and food producing plants-- needed for good health. It’s been helping those in need since the 1930s and the Great Depression.
Here are some answers to questions you might have:
Question: Do SNAP retailers sell seeds, plants and even fruit or nut trees to SNAP participants?
Yes! Check for eligible food items on the USDA website: www.fns.usda.gov/snap/retailerws/eligible
SNAP retailers that sell plants and seeds include but are not limited to stores such as Walmart, Food Lion, Dollar General and Family Dollar.
Question: Are herb plants eligible under SNAP?
Yes and no. Most herb plants sold at SNAP retailers are eligible. Basil, parsley, mint, cilantro, sage, and oregano plants are eligible for purchase. Seeds are, too. However, be careful. Flowers, although food for the soul, are not eligible. Then there are some varieties of herbs that might be considered ornamental. Most sage is eligible for purchase with SNAP. Ornamental sage is not, for example. Select your herb plants and seeds carefully. Most varieties of sunflower are eligible. Some – such as decorative Teddy Bear—would not be eligible.
Check for seeds, plants, trees and other items eligible under the SNAP program on the USDA website:
The basic rule is seeds and plants used in gardens to produce food for human consumption are eligible. This means you can buy tomato plants or tomato seeds or both. You can also purchase asparagus crowns and onion bulbs.
Seeds used for sprouts are eligible.
Question: What about gardening soil, fertilizer, peat moss, and other gardening supplies?
Sadly, these items are NOT eligible under SNAP.
Yet, there are many things you can do to save money. For instance, five gallon buckets can be purchased in lieu of pricey containers. Simply drill holes in the bottoms of the buckets. The small cups from yogurt purchased under SNAP can be used to start seeds. Potting soil can be purchased economically from box stores as well as dollar stores.
There are places to go for gardening advice and support. Virginia Tech as well at the Virginia Cooperative Extension have the information readily available—and it’s free.
Resources:
Vegetables Recommended for Virginia - https://pubs.ext.vt.edu/426/426-480/426-480.html
Vegetable Planting Guide and Recommended Planting Dates- https://pubs.ext.vt.edu/content/dam/pubs_ext_vt_edu/426/426-331/426-331_pdf.pdf
Question: I have very little space. Can I grow vegetables in containers?
Yes.
Many varieties of vegetables can be grown in containers and will produce regular-size fruits. However, varieties specifically designed to grow in containers do better.
Resources :
Container and Raised-Bed Gardening, https://pubs.ext.vt.edu/426/426-020/426-020.html
Vegetable Gardening in Containers, https://pubs.ext.vt.edu/426/426-336/426-336.html
Virginia McCown is a master gardener and master food volunteer living in Central Virginia along with her garden and assorted creatures both great and small.