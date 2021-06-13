Song of cicadas will ring out again

It’s easy to forget their searing song of summer. You hear it for a couple of months in the summer and then it’s gone for 17 years.

To some, it’s an irritating buzz that can disturb the most serene of circumstances, but, for others, the sound of cicadas on a summer evening is more akin to a serenade that evokes a sense of calm and belonging.

The summer of 2004 was filled with anticipation and hope as my family welcomed a new addition to our family and learned that blessings do arrive in pairs.

My then-youngest daughter and I spent our days together that summer as we awaited the arrival of the twins and most days you could find us in the backyard enjoying the rope swing or taking a dip in an inflatable pool.

When she asked about the small encrusted remains of large-sized bug carcasses that adorned most of the trees in our yard, I explained the patient and cyclical journey of the cicada.

“We call them crunch bugs,” I told her. “That’s what your sister and I called them the last time they came around.”

I explained to her that 17 years earlier, her older sister and I had the same conversation on the same swing set on an evening very similar to the one we were enjoying.