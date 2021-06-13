Song of cicadas will ring out again

It’s easy to forget their searing song of summer. You hear it for a couple of months in the summer and then it’s gone for 17 years.
To some, it’s an irritating buzz that can disturb the most serene of circumstances, but, for others, the sound of cicadas on a summer evening is more akin to a serenade that evokes a sense of calm and belonging.
The summer of 2004 was filled with anticipation and hope as my family welcomed a new addition to our family and learned that blessings do arrive in pairs.
My then-youngest daughter and I spent our days together that summer as we awaited the arrival of the twins and most days you could find us in the backyard enjoying the rope swing or taking a dip in an inflatable pool.
When she asked about the small encrusted remains of large-sized bug carcasses that adorned most of the trees in our yard, I explained the patient and cyclical journey of the cicada.
“We call them crunch bugs,” I told her. “That’s what your sister and I called them the last time they came around.”
I explained to her that 17 years earlier, her older sister and I had the same conversation on the same swing set on an evening very similar to the one we were enjoying.
I spent many of those evenings of that eventful summer sitting on a small deck beside my house, listening to a chorus of the soprano-pitched bugs. Eventually, the sound became enchanting and almost hypnotic, and the tenacity and powerful pitch of the insects became almost melodic.
The sound became such a welcome addition to the usual sounds of summer that I actually made a tape of the symphony in an attempt to somehow capture the moment. After all, who could have predicted what I would be doing or where I’d be when the next batch of cicadas auditioned?
As this new batch of cicadas make their much-anticipated return, life has changed; and that youngest daughter is now a senior in high school, ready to embark on her journey on an exciting and wonderful path and the wonders that await. The twins await their turn to walk across the aisle and claim their diplomas next year.
I’m sure there are families who are making their first memories as the stirring sounds of summer make a return visit for an encore performance. Perhaps a young father in another backyard is explaining to his daughter the marvel and magic of nature’s secrets and the preciseness of its unwavering alarm clock.
And who knows what momentous or significant events these tiny insects have witnessed in past visits, or how humans have memorialized those occurrences . . . or what future soundtracks they will provide for future generations.
But their return certainly affirms that — despite the best efforts of man — the cycle of nature and life itself continues, and reminds us that some of life’s awaiting miracles are predictable. Like Old Faithful, the re-emergence of the cicadas reassures us that the master plan somehow still works.