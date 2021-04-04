‘Sounds of the Seventh’ set for May 15

The “Sounds of the Seventh,” a festive musical fund-raiser benefiting the Goochland Democratic Committee has been scheduled for Saturday, May 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Adams International School’s Big Red Barn (corner of West Broad Street Road and Fairgrounds Road). Live acoustic music from various genres (folk, blues, country, Americana, and originals written by the musicians) will be provided by Acoustic Wheelhouse, Justin Golden, and Doug Mock.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by mail by contacting Tina Winkler at GDCVirginia@gmail.com or through ActBlue: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/soundsofthe7th. Sponsorships are also available.

Various state and local Democratic politicians are expected to attend. Confirmed attendees include Virginia’s 7th District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and two new candidates for the state House of Delegates, Blakely Lockhart (Va. House District 56) and Caitlin Coakley (HD 65), hoping to represent the western and eastern halves of Goochland County, respectively. Invitations have also been extended to U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, plus all Democratic candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.