Spanberger visits with area distillers

“The Seventh District’s small businesses are the drivers of our local economy, and I am proud to see these businesses show strong signs of recovery as we rebuild from the COVID-19 crisis,” said Spanberger. “In Congress, I have been a fervent supporter of critical relief programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, because I have personally heard and seen how these efforts have kept the doors open and dreams alive for so many family-owned businesses in our communities.”

“We greatly appreciate that Representative Spanberger took the time to come out to Hill Top Distillery to hear from Virginia distillers about their experiences and challenges throughout the pandemic,” said Christine LoCascio, ​Chief of Public Policy, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “Across Virginia and the entire country, many small distilleries are struggling after a difficult year. Many had their tasting rooms and tours closed for months on end, and fewer Americans enjoyed a cocktail out, traveled or gathered for events. We urge Congress to provide additional economic support for the hospitality industry so that distilleries can get back to generating jobs and supporting their local economies.”

Since taking office in 2019, Spanberger has taken a number of steps to support area brewers and distillers.