Spoonhower will serve as BOS chair for 2022

“I just really want to thank everyone, I am absolutely humbled and very appreciative of this opportunity to serve alongside new vice chair Don Sharpe and my other colleagues in this capacity,” said Spoonhower. “By far the last two years have been the most rewarding in my career. This is probably the best role I’ve ever had, and I am very excited for the year. I want to thank Mr. Lumpkins not just for his leadership but also for his levity during some challenging times. We have a really busy year in front us and I have the confidence this board is going to continue to do the right thing for our citizens.”