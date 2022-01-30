Spoonhower will serve as BOS chair for 2022

The Goochland County Board of Supervisors began its first meeting of the New Year on Jan. 19 by electing a new chairman for 2022, unanimously choosing District 2 representative Neil Spoonhower to lead the five-member board.
District 4 Supervisor Don Sharpe was elected as vice chair.
Spoonhower, who, like Sharpe, was elected in 2019, thanked his fellow board members for their support as he settled into his new role, which had previously been held by District 3 representative John Lumpkins.
“I just really want to thank everyone, I am absolutely humbled and very appreciative of this opportunity to serve alongside new vice chair Don Sharpe and my other colleagues in this capacity,” said Spoonhower. “By far the last two years have been the most rewarding in my career. This is probably the best role I’ve ever had, and I am very excited for the year. I want to thank Mr. Lumpkins not just for his leadership but also for his levity during some challenging times. We have a really busy year in front us and I have the confidence this board is going to continue to do the right thing for our citizens.”
Spoonhower’s election as board chair represented a break with tradition, as the board’s policy in recent years has been to nominate the previous year’s vice chairman to the chairman’s role.
In this case, outgoing vice chairman Ken Peterson explained to those in attendance that, since he had already served as chair twice, he thought the county would be best served by having a chairman who could use the role to learn and enhance their leadership skills.
Peterson also thanked outgoing 2021 chairman John Lumpkins for his steady leadership during a challenging year.
Lumpkins, for his part, thanked his fellow board members for their support and expressed his optimism for the year ahead.
Said Lumpkins, “I know we’re rolling into a great 2022.”
The board also approved its 2022 meeting schedule during the meeting on Wednesday, and a copy of the schedule is available at http://www.goochlandva.us/158/Board-of-Supervisors.
Goochland’s Board of Supervisors regularly meets at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, and the third Tuesday of each month serves as a reserved date for meetings.