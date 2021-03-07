State launches new ‘one-stop’ website to aid vaccine rollout

While the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has seen record-breaking numbers of residents vaccinated in some areas of the Commonwealth, including in Goochland, the process has proved frustrating for some who say they remain confused about who is eligible to receive the vaccine and how to make an appointment to do so.
Fortunately, the Virginia Department of Health has now launched a centralized website and call center that allow Virginians to easily pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
This “one-stop-shop” website allows individuals to easily pre-register online, check that they are pre-registered, and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination roll-out.
To access the centralized website, visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/, where those seeking to be vaccinated can sign up for the free COVID-19 vaccine and check pre-registration status.
To talk to someone in-person or to receive assistance in signing up for a free COVID-19 vaccine, call (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682.
All individuals who have previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district are being automatically imported into the new statewide system. Individuals will maintain their current status in the queue and are able to search that they are in the new system.
Currently Goochland residents have four options to easily pre-register for the free COVID-19 vaccine:
nVaccinate Virginia Website – Pre-Registration Tool | https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/: Individuals can complete the new Statewide Vaccine Pre-Registration tool by visiting https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/. If you previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through the local health district then you do not need to register again.
nVaccinate Virginia Call Center - (877) VAX-IN-VA / (877) 829-4682: Individuals who would like to talk to someone in-person or needs assistance in signing up for a FREE COVID-19 vaccine can contact the Vaccinate Virginia Call Center at (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682. The call center is open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week.
nChickahominy Health District Hotline -(804) 365-3240: Individuals who have questions or needs assistance in signing up for a free COVID-19 vaccine can contact the Chickahominy Health District’s COVID-19 call center to sign-up by phone at (804) 365-3240 Monday through Friday. Chickahominy Health District’s COVID-19 call center is staffed by Hanover County employees, Goochland County employees, Health District employees, and volunteers.
nGoochland County 65+ Hotline - (804) 556-5828: Goochland County has a dedicated hotline mailbox to help residents age 65 and older and those who are unable to complete the Vaccinate Virginia pre-registration tool due to lack of technology access. Goochland’s hotline can be reached at (804) 556-5828, and residents will need to leave a message for a volunteer to call them back.
Based on limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Chickahominy Health District is vaccinating Priority Group 1a and has begun to vaccinate some of Priority Group 1b including people age 75 and above and people age 65 and above with an underlying medical condition.
The following are the priority groups that the Chickahominy Health District is currently vaccinating in partnership with local and regional partners. To learn about the COVID-19 priority groups (Phase 1a, Phase 1b, and Phase 1c) please visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Priority Group 1a:
Healthcare Personnel
Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities
Priority Group 1b:
Frontline Essential Workers (Police/Fire/Hazmat, Corrections and Homeless shelter workers, and childcare/PreK-12 teachers/staff)
People Age 75+
People Age 65+ with an underlying medical condition
Have questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine? Check out the Virginia Department of Health’s FAQs at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-faq/vaccination/ or contact the Chickahominy Health District at chdvaccine@vdh.virginia.gov or call (804) 365-3240.