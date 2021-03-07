State launches new ‘one-stop’ website to aid vaccine rollout

While the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has seen record-breaking numbers of residents vaccinated in some areas of the Commonwealth, including in Goochland, the process has proved frustrating for some who say they remain confused about who is eligible to receive the vaccine and how to make an appointment to do so.

Fortunately, the Virginia Department of Health has now launched a centralized website and call center that allow Virginians to easily pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.

This “one-stop-shop” website allows individuals to easily pre-register online, check that they are pre-registered, and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination roll-out.

To access the centralized website, visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/, where those seeking to be vaccinated can sign up for the free COVID-19 vaccine and check pre-registration status.

To talk to someone in-person or to receive assistance in signing up for a free COVID-19 vaccine, call (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682.