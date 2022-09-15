Strong second half propels Cadets to second win

It’s been just three games, but the Benedictine Cadets are finding their groove as a team early.

Traveling to take on the Woodberry Forest Tigers, the Cadets overcame an early 10-0 deficit in the first quarter to run up the score 42-17 while suffocating the Tigers offense to the tune of five forced turnovers, four of which were interceptions.

After that 10-0 lead, the Tigers managed just one more score in the third quarter, while the Cadets railed off three consecutive 14-point quarters thanks to two-touchdown performances from quarterback Wes Buleza and running back Leo Boehling.

Buleza completed 15-of-27 passes for 200 yards and touchdown passes of 80 and 30 yards to David Ngendakuriyo and Freddy Barber. The Tigers were able to force a few turnovers on Buleza’s passes though, picking off two during the game.

Ngendakuriyo was Buleza’s primary target, hauling in seven receptions for 107 yards. The day was highlighted by the aforementioned 80-yard score in the second quarter, where Ngendakuriyo found a clear path to open field off a wheel route and hauled in a beautiful Buleza pass in stride.

Boehling was the primary workhorse back for the Cadets, slicing through the Tigers line with power, finishing the day with 65 yards on 17 carries, including two touchdowns. On his 18-yard touchdown late in the game, he showcased his speed as he bounced outside and won a foot race to the corner end zone marker against three Tigers defenders in hot pursuit.

Boehling wasn’t the only running back to make an impact during the game. Ryker Cook also added 65 yards on the ground on just seven carries, including a 26-yard play in the fourth quarter.

Like they’ve been all season, the Cadets defense was again a nightmare to deal with. The defensive line found themselves in the backfield all afternoon, with senior T.J. Baldwin leading the charge with three sacks and seven tackles. His teammate on the line Joel Starling also added a sack from the interior rush.

In the secondary, three Cadets recorded an interception, with junior Khalil Moore being the star of the day with two of his own. His first interception in the second quarter was an excellent display of his anticipatory skills, jumping a pass in the flats at the Cadets 40-yard-line. Junior Khamari Veney also recorded an interception.

Fellow junior A.J. Jackson had the play of the day for the secondary though, recording a pick-six in the fourth quarter by jumping a pass across the middle and taking it to the house for 25 yards.

The Cadets will ride a great deal of momentum into a bye week this week, and their next game will be another road test when they travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Jackson-Reed Tigers on Friday, Sept. 23.