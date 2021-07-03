Summer smiles of children say it all

My nephew has updated me all week with photos of the kids having fun. The pictures of all of the kids together tell a story of a week of fun and adventure.

But even more important than the series of adventures and new and interesting venues they visited was the happiness that being with family and a week with cousins can provide.

For many of us who have travelled to some remote locations in a lifetime of journeys, the memories of those summers with friends and family are often the ones that stand out in our minds.

As I stared at the latest batch of photos, I had a revitalization of the true joy and comfort that a smile on your child’s face can provide. Seeing all of those smiling faces gave me a renewed appreciation for the things in life that bring us happiness and cannot be purchased.

The memories made in this short week will hopefully give these kids images that will pop up for the rest of their lives when they think of summer, and perhaps admire a smile on the face of their child.

It also proves that some things in life remain constant, and spending summers with cousins is a tradition that has stood the test of time when it comes to enduring memories, at least in this household.