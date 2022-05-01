Supervisors adopt budget for FY2023

As the Goochland County Board of Supervisors officially concluded the 2023 budget process on April 19, voting unanimously to adopt the $124.4 million spending plan, board chairman Neil Spoonhower took the opportunity to inject a moment of levity.

“I like metaphors and a lot of times the budget process is like Thanksgiving dinner, where you work, work, work all day and in 45 minutes you’re done,” said Spoonhower. “But the nice thing is we’ll be nibbling on his budget all year long.”

While the quip elicited a good-natured groan from the dais, Spoonhower’s fellow board members seemed similarly relieved to have concluded yet another budget planning journey, one that, as is typically the case, included countless meetings and work sessions to complete.

“This is a long effort,” noted acting county administrator Manuel Alvarez, himself a former county supervisor. “I didn’t think when I was appointed interim that I would be around for it, but here I am, and it’s, it’s actually been fun working with our staff. They’ve done a great job, all employees, because everybody participates in this process from day one –it has been an amazing experience for me.”

The county’s fiscal year (FY) 2023 budget, which begins on July 1, 2022, will maintain the real estate tax rate at $0.53 per $100 assessed value for calendar year 2022, and also decrease the personal property tax rate by 20 cents to $3.75 per $100 assessed value.

The FY 2023 total county budget is a $16.9 million (12.0%) decrease from the 2022 budget. The FY 2023 $74.4 million county general fund budget represents an $8.9 million (13.5%) increase from the FY 2022 budget.

Built into the FY 2023 budget are several tax relief and tax reductions for county residents in need, including an increase in the real estate property tax relief amount for the elderly and disabled from $900 to $1,000. In addition, the 2023 plan provides eligible fire rescue volunteers one automobile free of personal property tax.

As in years past, county leaders focused much of their attention while crafting the budget on education and public safety. Total county planned investments in education for fiscal year 2023 increased $1,000,000, or 4.1% over the prior year (not including capital improvements). The budget for public safety grew by $3.2 million or 19.8% over the current fiscal year.

In an effort to maintain a strong workforce, the county will be providing a 3% pay increase for all employees in the coming fiscal year, as well as a 2% increase for all non-public safety employees. In addition, the adopted budget sets aside funding for market level adjustments resulting from a salary benchmark study that Goochland County is currently conducting.

The FY 2023 Budget also marks the fifth year of utilizing a 25-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to meet the capital needs of the county and schools. The FY 2023 – FY 2047 CIP contains $505.5 million for forecasted projects including needed investments in education and public safety such as new elementary schools, a new courthouse and new fire stations.