Supervisors defer decision on Fairground development

A local developer’s plan to bring 40 single family homes to a 49-acre parcel near the intersection of Fairground and Maidens Road remains in limbo after county supervisors decided Sept. 6 that the best option would be to defer their decision until at least February of 2023.

The plan for The Village at Hidden Rock Park, put forth by Truett Real Estate Investments, LLC, will require a rezoning from an agricultural zoning classification to residential. But while it has gone through several iterations—growing from 23 lots in the first version to 47 lots last February—no amount of revision has thus far been able to alleviate the concerns of residents living near the site of the proposed project.

One by one during the public comment period, nearly a dozen speakers implored board members to carefully consider the safety implications of adding more vehicle traffic to Fairground Road, a stretch they say is already treacherous.

Barbara Slone, who lives at the corner of Maidens Rd. and Fairground Rd., described surviving a horrific head-on collision at the intersection while others reported having vehicles careening off of Fairground onto their property because a driver was attempting to avoid an accident.

The project first came before the county Planning Commission last May, and was deferred several times before commissioners ultimately recommended denial of the request.

Chief among the concerns raised by the county have been the density of the project—which, at .81 homes per acre comes in below the standard of one home for every two acres—and the fact that Goochland is currently in the midst of developing a plan that will lay out just what the vision for the Courthouse Village area should be.

Without this plan—or an upcoming corridor study set to analyze Fairground Rd— board members agreed it was simply premature to dismiss or approve the Village at Hidden Rock proposal.

“If we’re going to grow gracefully, then this board should be looking favorably on developments that are constant with a plan,” said District 3 representative John Lumpkins. And that plan needs to be developed with the community.”

Board chairman Neil Spoonhower told those in attendance that, while he generally dislikes deferring matters before the board, he saw it as the best option in this particular case.