Supervisors hear budget plan for 2022

Goochland County Administrator Kenneth A. Young presented a proposed $139.7 million County Budget for Fiscal Year 2022 to the Goochland County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Feb. 16, putting forth a plan that prioritizes both education and public safety.
The County General Fund budget at $65.2 million represents a $7.5 million or 12.9% increase from the current year.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget would begin on July 1.
Total County planned investments in education for Fiscal Year 2022 is $67.1 million, $24.5 million for operations and $42.6 million for a new Goochland Elementary School. In addition, the budget contains a 5.0% or a $1,170,000 increase in local funding for local schools over the prior year.
The Public Safety departments are a key focus area for the proposed budget and includes increases of 18.0% over the previous fiscal year for operations and personnel. Specifically, it includes full funding of six new full-time firefighters/EMS positions, one new Battalion Chief, and one new part time position for an Assistant Fire Marshal. The Sheriff’s Office budget supports seven additional Deputy positions to maintain their high quality of service. In addition, one full-time and one part-time dispatcher is added to meet staffing demands within the Emergency Communication 911 call center. The budget also sustains Goochland County’s commitment to Broadband Internet, including $10 million in funding over the next 5 years to support expansion in the rural areas.
A 3% merit compensation increase is proposed for all County and School employees. This is the fourth year of developing a County and Schools twenty-five-year Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to meet the capital needs of the County and Schools. The FY 2022 – FY 2046 CIP contains $654.4 million for forecasted projects including needed investments in education, public safety, and transportation infrastructure. The first year of the CIP for FY 2022 is $46.8 million and includes investments in a new Goochland Elementary School, public safety training center improvements, and a new fire engine and ambulance.
After hearing Young’s proposal, the Board of Supervisors also heard presentations from Sheriff Steven N. Creasey, Fire-Rescue Chief Eddie Ferguson, Animal Protection Director Tim Clough, and Human Resources Director Jessica Rice. Dr. Jeremy Raley, School Superintendent will present the proposed Schools’ budget on Tuesday, March 2, at 2 p.m.
The Board’s consideration of the FY 2022 budget continues Feb. 23 and March 2, both starting at 2 p.m., along with a CIP Work Session on Tuesday, March 9th starting at 2 p.m.
The County and Schools will hold a Joint Town Hall Meeting on March 23, 2021 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and live streaming. The public is invited to attend in person or participate in the Town Hall meeting virtually.
The public hearing on the budget and tax rates will be held on April 6 starting at 6 p.m. Adoption of the budget and tax rates is scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 20. All meetings are open to the public.
The County Administrator’s Proposed FY 2022 Budget can be read at https://www.goochlandva.us/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1925.