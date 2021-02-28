Supervisors hear budget plan for 2022

Total County planned investments in education for Fiscal Year 2022 is $67.1 million, $24.5 million for operations and $42.6 million for a new Goochland Elementary School. In addition, the budget contains a 5.0% or a $1,170,000 increase in local funding for local schools over the prior year.

The Public Safety departments are a key focus area for the proposed budget and includes increases of 18.0% over the previous fiscal year for operations and personnel. Specifically, it includes full funding of six new full-time firefighters/EMS positions, one new Battalion Chief, and one new part time position for an Assistant Fire Marshal. The Sheriff’s Office budget supports seven additional Deputy positions to maintain their high quality of service. In addition, one full-time and one part-time dispatcher is added to meet staffing demands within the Emergency Communication 911 call center. The budget also sustains Goochland County’s commitment to Broadband Internet, including $10 million in funding over the next 5 years to support expansion in the rural areas.