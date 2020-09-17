Supervisors OK satellite voting office

In an effort to prepare for what promises to be a record number of residents voting absentee in the upcoming Nov. 3, 2020 election, Goochland County has approved the creation of a voter satellite office to be located at the county Parks and Recreation Building.

Goochland County Registrar Ryan Mulligan made the request for the additional location during the Board of Supervisors Sept. 1 meeting, explaining that the move would help make the process of registering to vote absentee more efficient for residents by separating that activity from other election-related business taking place at the Registrar’s new office next door.

The facility is already owned by the county and no extra equipment will be required, Mulligan explained. Funding provided by the CARES Act will be used to cover any additional staffing costs incurred.

In-Person Absentee Voting will be available at a the satellite location in the Goochland Sports Complex building (1800 Sandy Hook Rd) next door to the Office of the General Registrar during normal office hours on weekdays beginning Friday, Sept. 18 and continuing until Friday, Oct. 30.

The office will also be open for Absentee Voting on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.